Just Scrap Radio Ep. 46 with Vicente Luque, Casey Kenney, Alonzo Menifield, and Ode Osbourne

The 46th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC 265.

We’re first joined by sixth-ranked UFC welterweight, Vicente Luque (2:31) joins the show. Next, UFC bantamweight, Casey Kenney (14:32) comes on. UFC light heavyweight, Alonzo Menifield (25:56) then joins the program. Closing out the show is UFC flyweight, Ode Osbourne (36:23).

Vicente Luque opens up the show to preview his UFC 265 main card fight against Michael Chiesa. Luque talks about how the fight came together and whether or not he was surprised this was his opponent. The Brazilian then discusses what a win over Chiesa does for him and the state of the welterweight division.

Casey Kenney then comes on to preview his UFC 265 fight against Song Yadong. Casey talks about his UFC 259 split decision loss to Dominick Cruz and what he took away from the fight. The bantamweight contender also touches on his teammate, Kyler Phillips fighting Yadong back in March, which has given him confidence. Casey then talks about what a win over the prospect does for him and the state of the bantamweight division.

Alonzo Menifield joins the program to preview his UFC 265 fight against Ed Herman. Alonzo talks about getting the chance to fight in his home state of Texas and whether or not he was surprised to be facing Herman. The Fortis MMA product then touches on his training camp and what a win over Herman does for him at light heavyweight.

Ode Osbourne closes out the show to discuss his UFC 265 fight against Manel Kape. Ode talks about dropping down to flyweight and getting the chance to face the former RIZIN champ. He then talks about what a win over Manel does for him and why he expects to go on a run at flyweight.

Be sure to share the show as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher