Vitor Belfort currently the betting underdog for boxing match against Evander Holyfield

Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort is currently the betting underdog for this weekend’s boxing match against the legend Evander Holyfield.

The 44-year-old Belfort was supposed to fight fellow combat sports legend, 48-year-old Oscar De La Hoya, this weekend at Triller Fight Club’s upcoming boxing event, but the fight was canceled after De La Hoya contracted COVID-19. Instead of canceling the card, Triller was able to get Holyfield to step up on short notice and take the fight. However, the California State Athletic Commission did not sanction the fight due to Holyfield being 58 years old and taking the fight on one week’s notice. Instead, the card shifted to Florida.

With Belfort vs. Holyfield now official for Saturday’s Triller Fight Club card, the oddsmakers released the odds for the fight. The opening number saw Belfort open as a -175 betting favorite (bet $175 to win 100) while Holyfield opened as a +145 betting underdog (bet $100 to win $145). Perhaps surprisingly, the odds have now completed flipped, with Holyfield as a -140 betting favorite and Belfort as a +110 underdog. That’s despite the fact Belfort is 14 years younger and has had a full fight camp to prepare for September 11.

That being said, when you think about it, this is not an MMA fight, it’s a boxing match, and Holyfield is far more experienced when it comes to boxing than Belfort is. That being said, Belfort was always known as being one of the best boxers in MMA, and his explosive hand speed has been a staple of his career. Going up against an older fighter in Holyfield, there certainly feels like a good chance that if Belfort touches his chin, he will put the legend out. That being said, we all know Belfort has cardio issues, so if this fight goes the distance, perhaps Holyfield can show that ‘Father Time’ is just a myth, even for just one night.

Who would you put your money on in the Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield boxing match?