After “hanging with” Khabib and Islam in training, Kyle Crutchmer has the confidence to make a Bellator title run

Kyle Crutchmer has all the confidence in the world to be a Bellator champion.

Crutchmer is coming off his first career loss as he lost a hard-fought decision to Kemran Lachniov at Bellator 249 in October, who is on the newest season of TUF. Although it was Crutchmer’s first career loss, he says he took a lot from it as he learned how to mix in his striking and grappling.

“You know I competed in a high-level in wrestling in college and that really prepped me for the little things,” Crutchmer said to BJPENN.com. “I have lost before and in that fight, I stood for three rounds and I’m just now starting to understand how to put things together. I know now I can stand and trade if need be so it’s just polishing some things now.”

After some time off, Crutchmer will return on Friday at Bellator 260 against the 9-0 Levan Chokheli at welterweight. Although his opponent is undefeated, the former Oklahoma State wrestler isn’t too impressed.

“I want to grow, I want to get better at this sport. I’m not here to take a step back, I want to fight tough guys,” Crutchmer said. “but, as much as this guy is undefeated more than half of his wins are against guys who were 0-0. If I can implement my game plan it will be a dominant win for me.”

Why Kyle Crutchmer has so much confidence in himself is due to the fact he trains at AKA and is the protégé of Daniel Cormier. “DC” has taken him under his wing which he says has helped him a ton early in his career.

“Having a guy like Daniel Cormier behind you adds to my confidence. Just having him show me the ropes about MMA,” Crutchmer. “He also shows me how to be a good father and a good person. I take more lessons from him on that than MMA. He had massive success so being able to learn from him and seeing how hard he works to prepare for these world title fights is a blessing and will help me.”

Another reason why Crutchmer has so much confidence is due to the fact he grapples with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev often. He knows if he can keep up with them, no one in Bellator will be able to have success against him.

Ultimately, being able to train at AKA has Kyle Crutchmer confident he can beat the best.

“I mean, I have been able to train with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev and I’m hanging with them,” Crutchmer concluded. “I can be able to grapple with him, it just gains my confidence. Look, I know if I can keep up with Khabib and Islam on the ground no one in Bellator will be able to do anything to me. That just gives me the confidence to go on a run for the belt.”

