Joe Rogan praises “freak show” boxing match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather: “It was pretty f*cking interesting”

UFC analyst Joe Rogan praised the “freak show” boxing match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather, calling it “pretty f*cking interesting.”

Paul and Mayweather met on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida in an eight-round exhibition boxing match. Though Mayweather landed the better shots throughout and would have won had there been judges scoring it, Paul proved his toughness and heart by going eight rounds with one of the greatest boxers in the world, and Rogan liked what he saw.

Taking to his social media following the fight, Rogan praised Paul and Mayweather for their fight, admitting that he was “legitimately giddy with excitement” before their match.

“About last night… first off I have to say I was really surprised at how much I was looking forward to this fight. Right before the bell rang for the opening around I was legitimately giddy with excitement. I think the whole thing is pretty fascinating. First of all @FloydMayweather is a f*cking genius in more ways than one. He’s arguably the greatest boxer of all time, and in the twilight of his career he’s managed to make hundreds of millions of dollars fighting people who really don’t have a chance to beat him. Just fu*cking genius. He’s figured out a way to compete into his 40s and make more money than any other boxer alive. It’s really incredible. And the confidence that he has to have in his skills to fight a guy 20 years younger than him and 35 pounds heavier can’t be emphasized enough. Not a lot of all time greats in any sport would take that kind of chance. I think we should appreciate the f*ck out of that guy while he’s still around,” Joe Rogan wrote.

“And for @loganpaul, just going 8 hard rounds with a superb multi division world champion like Floyd is pretty f*cking incredible. He survived and he even managed to land a few punches,” continued Rogan. “Just the fact that he had the endurance to do the 8 rounds is really f*cking impressive. When you’re in there with a master like Floyd he’s constantly pressuring you and he’s so efficient and composed that he never fades. Yeah it was a freak show, and yeah real world class boxing between champions is better, but I thought it was pretty f*cking interesting. Kudos to both men, and congrats on making us watch.”

