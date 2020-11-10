Just Scrap Radio Ep. 18 with Eryk Anders, Khaos Williams, Alex Morono & Louis Smolka

The 18th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 14.

We’re first joined by UFC middleweight, Eryk Anders (2:05). Next, UFC welterweight, Khaos Williams (14:23) joins the program. UFC welterweight, Alex Morono (28:23) comes on. Closing out the show is UFC bantamweight, Louis Smolka (44:07).

Eryk Anders opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 14 main card fight against Antonio Arroyo. Anders discusses taking the fight on short notice and whether or not there was any reluctance to take a middleweight fight on short notice. “Ya Boi” talks about his last “embarrassing” loss to Krzysztof Jotko in May. Anders then closes out by explaining what a win does for him and whether or not he would like to fight once more in 2020.

Khaos Williams then comes on to talk about his UFC Vegas 14 co-main event against Abdul Razak Alhassan. Williams talks about his impressive UFC debut where he TKO’d Alex Morono in 27 seconds. However, he was not able to make a quick turnaround to build off of that. Williams discusses what a win over Alhassan does for him and the trouble he had in getting a fight after people turned him down.

Alex Morono joins the program to preview his UFC Vegas 14 scrap against Rhys McKee. The Fortis MMA product talks about his loss to Williams and what the last several months have been like. Morono then explains why he isn’t focusing on the belt or rankings, instead, he just wants to put on exciting fights.

Louis Smolka closes out the show to discuss his UFC Vegas 14 fight against Jose Alberto Quinonez. The Hawaiian talks about his loss to Casey Kenney and what he learned from that fight. Smolka also touches on how much better he feels at bantamweight and how he expects to get his hand raised on Saturday.

