UFC 241 Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Anaheim this evening for UFC 241, a pay-per-view event headlined by a heavyweight title fight rematch between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.

Cormier and Miocic first met at UFC 226 in July of 2018, with ‘DC’ emerging victorious by way of first round knockout, thus claiming the promotions heavyweight championship.

Since then, Daniel Cormier (22-1 MMA) has defended his heavyweight title on one occasion, defeating Derrick Lewis via submission at UFC 230.

As for Stipe Miocic (18-3 MMA), the former heavyweight champion will return to the Octagon at UFC 241 for the first time since suffering his aforementioned KO loss to Cormier.

Prior to his title losing setback to ‘DC‘, Miocic had reeled off six straight victories which included a record-setting three title defenses.

The co-main event of UFC 241 will feature a welterweight battle between former lightweight standouts Anthony Pettis and Nate Diaz.

‘Showtime’ is coming off a spectacular knockout victory over Stephen Thompson in his welterweight debut at March’s UFC Nashville event.

The former WEC and UFC lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis (22-8 MMA) has gone just 4-6 over his past ten Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz (19-11 MMA) will return to the cage for the first time since suffering a controversial majority decision loss to Conor McGregor in their rematch at UFC 202 in August of 2016.

The former lightweight title challenger, Diaz, has gone 6-4 over his past ten Octagon appearances.

Also featured on the UFC 241 main card is a key middleweight bout between former title challenger Yoel Romero and surging division contender Paulo Costa.

‘The Soldier of God’ will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a controversial split-decision loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC 225 in June of 2018.

Yoel Romero (13-3 MMA) has gone 9-2 since joining the UFC ranks in 2013.

Get all of the UFC 241 results and highlights below:

UFC 241 Main Card (10pm est on PPV)

Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic

Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis

Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa

Gabriel Benítez vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch

UFC 241 Prelims (6:30pm est on ESPN+)

Devonte Smith vs. Khama Worthy

Raphael Assunção vs. Cory Sandhagen

Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney

Drakkar Close vs. Christos Giagos

Hannah Cifers vs. Jodie Esquibel

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Brandon Davis

Sabina Mazo vs. Shana Dobson

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 17, 2019