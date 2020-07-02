Full betting odds released for UFC 251: Usman vs. Burns

The full betting odds have been released for UFC 251: Usman vs. Burns, the first event from the promotion scheduled to take place on UFC Fight Island.

UFC 251 takes place on Saturday, July 11 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The main event sees UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman put his belt on the line against No. 1 contender Gilbert Burns, while the co-main event is a rematch between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former champ Max Holloway.

Also on the UFC 251 card is a vacant UFC bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Jose Aldo. The card also features a number of other high-profile matchups that are sure to attract plenty of interest from bettors given the interest in the sport right now.

Ahead of the event, the oddsmakers have released the full betting odds for UFC 251. Take a look at the opening odds below courtesy of BestFightOdds.com.

UFC 251 Main Card Odds

Kamaru Usman -175

Gilbert Burns +150

Alexander Volkanovski -210

Max Holloway +170

Petr Yan -240

Jose Aldo +205

Rose Namajunas -170

Jessica Andrade +145

Amanda Ribas -450

Paige VanZant +350

UFC 251 Undercard odds

Volkan Oezdemir -150

Jiri Prochazka +130

Muslim Salikhov -190

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos +165

Makwan Amirkhani -155

Danny Henry +115

Leonardo Santos -190

Roman Bogatov +150

Marcin Tybura TBD

Maxim Grishin TBD (Note: Grishin is filling in for an injured Alexander Romanov)

Raulian Paiva -115

Zhalgas Zhumagulov -105

Karol Rosa -210

Vanessa Melo +160

Martin Day -110

Davey Grant -110

Just diving into the UFC 251 odds and starting with the main event, it’s easy to see why Usman is favored to defend his title. After all, he’s undefeated in the UFC with 11 straight wins and he is coming off of an epic fifth-round TKO win over Colby Covington at UFC 245, the best performance of his career. That being said, Burns is on a six-fight win streak himself and he is a perfect 4-0 while fighting at 170lbs. This should be a great fight between two former teammates regardless of the result.

The co-main event of UFC 251 is a rematch between Volkanovski and Holloway should be interesting as well. When these two met last December at UFC 245, Volkanovski was the underdog to take the belt, but this time around he’s the favorite. Although Holloway lost the first fight fair and square, you can’t count him out of the rematch. And finally, the third title fight on the card between Yan and Aldo should be a really good matchup between two strikers. Given his youth and age advantage, Yan is the clear favorite to win the fight.

Who do you like for bets given the UFC 251 odds?