Full betting odds released for UFC 251: Usman vs. Burns

The full betting odds have been released for UFC 251: Usman vs. Burns, the first event from the promotion scheduled to take place on UFC Fight Island.
UFC 251 takes place on Saturday, July 11 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The main event sees UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman put his belt on the line against No. 1 contender Gilbert Burns, while the co-main event is a rematch between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former champ Max Holloway.
Also on the UFC 251 card is a vacant UFC bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Jose Aldo. The card also features a number of other high-profile matchups that are sure to attract plenty of interest from bettors given the interest in the sport right now.
Ahead of the event, the oddsmakers have released the full betting odds for UFC 251. Take a look at the opening odds below courtesy of BestFightOdds.com.
UFC 251 Main Card Odds
Kamaru Usman -175
Gilbert Burns +150
Alexander Volkanovski -210
Max Holloway +170
Petr Yan -240
Jose Aldo +205
Rose Namajunas -170
Jessica Andrade +145
Amanda Ribas -450
Paige VanZant +350
UFC 251 Undercard odds
Volkan Oezdemir -150
Jiri Prochazka +130
Muslim Salikhov -190
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos +165
Makwan Amirkhani -155
Danny Henry +115
Leonardo Santos -190
Roman Bogatov +150
Marcin Tybura TBD
Maxim Grishin TBD (Note: Grishin is filling in for an injured Alexander Romanov)
Raulian Paiva -115
Zhalgas Zhumagulov -105
Karol Rosa -210
Vanessa Melo +160
Martin Day -110
Davey Grant -110
Just diving into the UFC 251 odds and starting with the main event, it’s easy to see why Usman is favored to defend his title. After all, he’s undefeated in the UFC with 11 straight wins and he is coming off of an epic fifth-round TKO win over Colby Covington at UFC 245, the best performance of his career. That being said, Burns is on a six-fight win streak himself and he is a perfect 4-0 while fighting at 170lbs. This should be a great fight between two former teammates regardless of the result.
The co-main event of UFC 251 is a rematch between Volkanovski and Holloway should be interesting as well. When these two met last December at UFC 245, Volkanovski was the underdog to take the belt, but this time around he’s the favorite. Although Holloway lost the first fight fair and square, you can’t count him out of the rematch. And finally, the third title fight on the card between Yan and Aldo should be a really good matchup between two strikers. Given his youth and age advantage, Yan is the clear favorite to win the fight.
Who do you like for bets given the UFC 251 odds?