Mike Jackson among two fighters removed from UFC roster

Mike Jackson, who once fought CM Punk, has been removed from the UFC roster.

Twitter account, UFC Roster Watch, which tracks who is added or removed from the UFC roster has revealed Mike Jackson and Leah Letson are no longer on the roster.

Mike Jackson (1-2 and one No Contest) has been in the UFC since 2016 as he made his pro debut on a UFC Fight Night card where he lost to Mickey Gall in 45 seconds. Jackson then fought at UFC 225 in June of 2018 against CM Punk, which Jackson won. However, it was later overturned after he tested positive for marijuana.

Following his fight getting overturned, Jackson did not fight again until April 2022 when he took on Dean Barry in a fight he won by DQ. ‘The Truth’ had his final UFC fight in October when he was knocked out by Pete Rodriguez in the first round.

Mike Jackson had an altercation at UFC PI with Jake Shields

Although Jackson had not fought since October, he was recently in the news as he and Jake Shields got into an altercation at the UFC PI. Shields had warned Jackson he would fight him when they saw each other was the case.

“First off, I never heard of Mike, we originally got into it on Twitter,” Shields told MMA Junkie about his altercation with Mike Jackson. “He started calling me a Nazi for no reason. I had no idea who he was. Usually, I would just block someone if they called me a Nazi, but I saw he was in the fight industry. I’m extremely respected in the fight industry, everyone in the fight industry, for the most part, loves me. No one’s ever called me a racist, nor would they. So for this guy in my industry thinking he was going to get away with that, I told him, ‘When I see you, Mike, there’s going to be consequences.’”

The other release was UFC women’s featherweight Leah Letson who went 1-1 in the UFC. Letson competed on TUF 28 and lost in the semis to Macy Chiasson. She then made her debut at the TUF 28 finale and won a split decision against Julia Stoliarenko in 2018. However, injuries kept Letson on the sidelines until November of 2021 when she suffered a TKO loss to Felicia Spencer. Letson was then booked to face Chelsea Chandler in October but withdrew from the fight and has now been removed from the roster.

Are you surprised to see Mike Jackson be removed from the UFC’s roster?