UFC Atlantic City Results: Manon Fiorot defeats Erin Blanchfield (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Atlantic City results, including the main event between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot.

Blanchfield (12-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a nine-fight winning streak, her most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Taila Santos. Prior to that, ‘Cold Blooded’ had scored three submission wins in a row, finishing JJ Aldrich, Molly McCann and Jessica Andrade in that stretch.

Meanwhile, Manon Fiorot (11-1 MMA) was last seen in action at last September’s UFC Paris event, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Rose Namajunas. That win marked the French standouts eleventh in a row, with 6 of those 11 victories coming under the UFC banner.

Round one of the UFC Atlantic City main event begins and Manon Fiorot comes out pumping her jab. Erin Blanchfield lands an inside low kick. She follows that up with a nice kick to the body. Fiorot looking to keep this fight at distance. She lands a nice 1-2. Blanchfield is struggling to find a path inside. Fiorot shoots in and takes her down. Blanchfield grabs a guillotine and uses it to sweep the French standout. She continues to hold the choke as the fight gets back to the feet. Manon Fiorot eventually escapes, and we are back to range. Erin Blanchfield is starting to find a home for her punches now. She gets inside but can’t keep a hold of the body lock. Fiorot with a good body kick and then a crisp jab. Blanchfield looks to close the distance but eats a 1-2. She eats those shots and charges forward with a flurry of her own. She pushes Fiorot against the cage. Manon switches the position. She lands a couple of knees before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Atlantic City main event begins and Erin Blanchfield comes forward quickly with a flurry. She is clearly having a tough time with the range of Manon Fiorot. Another flurry leads to a takedown attempt. Blanchfield gets it, but Fiorot rolls through and gets back to her feet. The ladies trade low kicks. Another wild entry from Blanchfield. She swings and misses with an elbow. Fiorot with a nice right hook. Both women connect with good lefts. Blanchfield continues to struggle in her attempts to get inside. Manon Fiorot just continues to pepper her with the straight right. Erin Blanchfield with a kick to the body. She lands another. The fighters briefly clinch up but then quickly break. Round two comes to an end.

Round three of the UFC Atlantic City headliner begins and Erin Blanchfield comes out quickly with a 1-2. Good right hands from both ladies in the pocket. Blanchfield attempts to force the clinch, but Fiorot throws her aside with ease. Manon with a good 1-2. Blanchfield replies with a body kick. The fighters clinch along the cage. Fiorot swings and misses with a big right hand on the break. Erin lands a jab. She charges in with a left hook that appears to have connected. Fiorot comes over the top with a right hand. Blanchfield is relentless in her pursuit, but she is eating some hard counter shots for her efforts. ‘Cold Blooded’ with a nice kick to the body. She lands a decent right behind it. Under one-minute remains. Manon Fiorot attempts a head kick which is blocked. Blanchfield charges forward but her flurry of punches all appear to fall short. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC Atlantic City main event begins and Erin Blanchfield will likely need a stoppage if she plans on winning this fight. She has been aggressive and is trying to get off offense but is just struggling to do. She finally gets off a nice combination. Fiorot appears to be stunned. Blanchfield is on the attack now. Another big shot connects. Manon Fiorot answers back with a 1-2. Another flurry from ‘Cold Blooded’. She shoots for a takedown but can’t get it. Blanchfield with a high kick that gets blocked. She lands a pair of good left hooks. More good counters from Fiorot to close out the round.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Atlantic City main event begins Erin Blanchfield lands a big combination to start. That appeared to stun Manon Fiorot for a second. Still, the French standout is right back to work with her right hand. Both ladies have landed a ton of strikes this evening. However, neither is wearing much damage. Blanchfield has a small cut under her left eye. She is really pressing in the final 90 seconds now. Manon Fiorot with a big 1-2. Erin Blanchfield remains unfazed and charges in to force the clinch. Back at range and Blanchfield comes forward with one last flurry. It likely won’t be enough.

Official UFC Atlantic City results: Manon Fiorot def. Erin Blanchfield by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Who would you like to see Fiorot fight next following her decision victory over Blanchfield this evening in New Jersey?