Pros react after Manon Fiorot defeats Erin Blanchfield at UFC Atlantic City

Tonight’s UFC Atlantic City event was headlined by a key women’s flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot.

Blanchfield (12-2 MMA) entered the contest sporting a nine-fight winning streak, her most previous being a unanimous decision victory over Taila Santos. Prior to that, ‘Cold Blooded’ had scored three submission wins in a row, finishing JJ Aldrich, Molly McCann and Jessica Andrade during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Manon Fiorot (12-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action at last September’s UFC Paris event, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Rose Namajunas. That win marked the French standouts eleventh in a row, with 6 of those 11 victories coming under the UFC banner.

Tonight’s UFC Atlantic City main event did not result in the emphatic finish that most fight fans were hoping for. Instead, the headliner proved to be a twenty-five minute sparring match, which Manon Fiorot seemingly dominated with relative ease. The French standout utilized her footwork and reach to counter Erin Blanchfield repeatedly and was also able to negate all over the American’s takedown attempts. With the win, ‘The Beast’ is now the top contender at women’s flyweight.

Official UFC Atlantic City results: Manon Fiorot def. Erin Blanchfield by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Blanchfield vs. Fiorot’ below:

👀 main event let’s see what y’all got#UFCAtlanticCity — Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) March 31, 2024

Nothing better than a woman main event fight 🔥🙌 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 31, 2024

Feel like this is the the 2024 version of @MieshaTate vs @HollyHolm — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) March 31, 2024

1st & 2nd round to Fiorots#UFCAtlanticCity — Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) March 31, 2024

That was the closest round of the fight. Blanchfield's corner tells her it's hard to know what's going on with the score. Urge her to empty the tank and look for the finish. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 31, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Manon Fiorot defeating Erin Blanchfield at UFC Atlantic City:

Fiorot almost certainly gets the nod here, but the cardio, guts and heart from Blanchfield cannot be denied. Both of these women will hold the flyweight title one day. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 31, 2024

SHE GETS THE UNANIMOUS DECISION 🙌 After 5 hard fought rounds, @ManonFiorot_MMA takes the dub! #UFCAtlanticCity pic.twitter.com/gvT6y9IeUJ — UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2024

Who would you like to see Manon Fiorot fight next following her victory over Erin Blanchfield this evening in New Jersey?