Pros react after Manon Fiorot defeats Erin Blanchfield at UFC Atlantic City

By Chris Taylor - March 30, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Atlantic City event was headlined by a key women’s flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot.

Manon Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield

Blanchfield (12-2 MMA) entered the contest sporting a nine-fight winning streak, her most previous being a unanimous decision victory over Taila Santos. Prior to that, ‘Cold Blooded’ had scored three submission wins in a row, finishing JJ Aldrich, Molly McCann and Jessica Andrade during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Manon Fiorot (12-1 MMA) was most previously seen in action at last September’s UFC Paris event, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Rose Namajunas. That win marked the French standouts eleventh in a row, with 6 of those 11 victories coming under the UFC banner.

Tonight’s UFC Atlantic City main event did not result in the emphatic finish that most fight fans were hoping for. Instead, the headliner proved to be a twenty-five minute sparring match, which Manon Fiorot seemingly dominated with relative ease. The French standout utilized her footwork and reach to counter Erin Blanchfield repeatedly and was also able to negate all over the American’s takedown attempts. With the win, ‘The Beast’ is now the top contender at women’s flyweight.

Official UFC Atlantic City results: Manon Fiorot def. Erin Blanchfield by unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Blanchfield vs. Fiorot’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Manon Fiorot defeating Erin Blanchfield at UFC Atlantic City:

Who would you like to see Manon Fiorot fight next following her victory over Erin Blanchfield this evening in New Jersey?

