Korean Zombie unsure of retirement ahead of Max Holloway fight: “It’s very difficult”

By Josh Evanoff - August 24, 2023

UFC featherweight contender Korean Zombie is unsure of retirement leading into his return against Max Holloway.

The Korean Zombie prior to his fight with Max Holloway at UFC Singapore

The former title challenger has been out of action since his failed bid for gold last April. Headlining UFC 273 against Alexander Volkanovski, Chan Sung Jung, also known as Korean Zombie, was dominated. He suffered a fourth-round stoppage defeat at the hands of ‘The Great’ that night.

Well over a year later, he’s set to return opposite Max Holloway. The two featherweight contenders will headline a fight night event this Saturday night, in the promotion’s return to Singapore. Leading into the bout, many have speculated that it will be Korean Zombie’s last.

In fact, the South Korean fighter has hinted as much repeatedly over the last year. Following his loss to the featherweight champion, many called for the Korean Zombie to retire. The former title challenger shook off those calls, as evidenced by his scheduled fight with Max Holloway.

However, now he’s not sure if Saturday will be his final fight or not. At UFC Singapore media day earlier today, Korean Zombie previewed his return against Max Holloway. There, he admitted that a potential retirement hinges on how he performs in the five-round showcase.

RELATED: MAX HOLLOWAY NOT UNDERESTIMATING “DANGEROUS” KOREAN ZOMBIE AHEAD OF UFC SINGAPORE, VIEWS THIS AS A “LEGACY FIGHT”

The Korean Zombie, Dan Ige, UFC Vegas 29

The Korean Zombie vs Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 29

“I’m not really sure what will happen [next],” Korean Zombie stated at UFC Singapore media day earlier today when asked about his fight with Max Holloway. “I mean, it’s very difficult for a fighter to acknowledge that one’s career has ended.”

He continued, “So, I’ll have to see how well I fight in the octagon. I’ll have to assess myself on this fight, and then decide what’s going on next.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for Zombie vs. Holloway at UFC Singapore?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chan Sung Jung 'The Korean Zombie' Max Holloway UFC

