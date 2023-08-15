Filipino MMA pioneer Eduard Folayang returns against Amir Khan at ONE Fight Night 14
The Filipino MMA legend will face Amir Khan in a long-awaited rematch at ONE Fight Night 14. The event will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and Folayang can’t wait.
“I can’t even begin to describe the level of excitement that’s coursing through me as I look forward to the rematch against Amir Khan,” he said.
“This fight represents so much more than just a battle in the Circle; it’s a shot at redemption, a golden opportunity to rewrite my story, and a chance to open a new, exhilarating chapter in my career.”
Now representing Lions Nation MMA, the 39-year-old will aim to break his five-fight skid in the multi-faceted sport and claim his first victory since his technical decision win over Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu in November 2019.
Moreover, this is Folayang’s opportunity to showcase what he learned during his two-month United States excursion earlier this year. Along with former ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio, the duo trained with Greg Jackson and Mike Winklejohn of Jackson Wink MMA Academy.
As for the Singapore-born Khan, he has yet to see action since sustaining a first-round knockout loss at the hands of Keanu Subba in his featherweight return back in August 2022.
Eduard Folayang looks to get another win over Amir Khan
This isn’t the first time Eduard Folayang has gone toe-to-toe with Amir Khan.
When the two initially met in November 2019, it was for the vacant ONE Lightweight MMA World Title. That evening, Folayang outstruck Khan over the course of five rounds to win the belt via unanimous decision.
There may not be any gold on the line at ONE Fight Night 14, but both men are extremely motivated. Folayang wants to claim the first victory for his newly formed Lions Nation MMA camp. And for Khan, it’s to get one back against the Filipino.
