Filipino MMA pioneer Eduard Folayang returns against Amir Khan at ONE Fight Night 14

Former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang is ready to grace the Circle once again. But when he makes his return on September 29, he’ll be competing against a familiar foe.

The Filipino MMA legend will face Amir Khan in a long-awaited rematch at ONE Fight Night 14. The event will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and Folayang can’t wait.

“I can’t even begin to describe the level of excitement that’s coursing through me as I look forward to the rematch against Amir Khan,” he said.

“This fight represents so much more than just a battle in the Circle; it’s a shot at redemption, a golden opportunity to rewrite my story, and a chance to open a new, exhilarating chapter in my career.”

Now representing Lions Nation MMA, the 39-year-old will aim to break his five-fight skid in the multi-faceted sport and claim his first victory since his technical decision win over Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu in November 2019.

Moreover, this is Folayang’s opportunity to showcase what he learned during his two-month United States excursion earlier this year. Along with former ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio, the duo trained with Greg Jackson and Mike Winklejohn of Jackson Wink MMA Academy.

As for the Singapore-born Khan, he has yet to see action since sustaining a first-round knockout loss at the hands of Keanu Subba in his featherweight return back in August 2022.