UFC Vegas 73 Results: Anthony Hernandez TKO’s Edmen Shahbazyan (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 73 results, including the co-main event between Anthony Hernandez and Edmen Shahbazyan.

Hernandez (10-2 MMA) is currently boasting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a submission victory over Marc-Andre Barriault in September of last year. ‘Fluffy’ has gone 4-2 since joining the UFC ranks in February of 2019.

Meanwhile, Edmen Shahbazyan (12-3 MMA) returned to the win column in his most recent effort this past December, earning a second-round TKO victory over Dalcha Lungiambula. That victory was of course preceded by three-straight setbacks inside of the Octagon.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 73 co-main event begins and Shahbazyan quickly takes the center of the Octagon and lands a good combination. He follows that up with a crisp jab that appears to rock Anthony Hernandez. Big punches and then a standing elbow from Edmen. He connects with a hard knee to the body. He is all over Hernandez early on here. Another good jab lands from Shahbazyan. He attempts a left hook that just misses the mark. Anthony forces the clinch and pushes Edmen Shahbazyan against the cage. The fighters battle for position and it is Shahbazyan who gets the first takedown of the fight. Anthony scrambles right back up to his feet and now has Edmen pressed back against the cage. Big shots from Hernandez now. He comes forward with another flurry but Shahbazyan locks up a guillotine and drags him to the canvas. Edmen advances to full mount and then drops for an armbar submission attempt. It appears to be deep but Hernandez escapes and is able to get back up to his feet. Good punches from Anthony now. He drags the fight back down to the canvas and looks to secure a choke. Edmen survives to hear the horn and we go to round two.

The second round of the UFC Vegas 73 co-main event begins and Anthony Hernandez quickly shoots and scores a big takedown. Edmen Shahbazyan looks to scramble back up to his feet. ‘Fluffy’ locks up a choke but eventually let’s it go, and we are now back to standing. Hernandez with a big elbow and then an overhand right. The fighters engage in the clinch position and Edmen lands a good knee to the body. He dives on a single leg takedown, but it is Hernandez who winds up in top position. Big elbows and punches from Anthony. He slams his opponent to the ground and then looks for a choke. The submission is not there, but he continues to breakdown Shahbazyan with punches and grappling. Hernandez looks for another choke and this time it is deep. Somehow Edmen Shahbazyan is able to escape but he appears to be exhausted now. One minute remains in round two. Big elbows from the top now by Anthony Hernandez. He takes the back of Edmen and looks for a rear-naked choke. Shahbazyan escapes but is still in a worl of trouble. Huge shots from the top now by Hernandez. He continues to batter Edmen until the horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of the UFC Vegas 73 co-headliner begins and Anthony Hernandez is quickly in on another takedown attempt. He gets it and begins to unload some big ground and pound on Edmen Shahbazyan. This fight appears close to being stopped. He lands some big right hands and this one is all over! What a performance for ‘Fluffy’.

Official UFC Vegas 73 Results: Anthony Hernandez def. Edmen Shahbazyan via TKO in Round 3

Who would you like to see Hernandez fight next following his TKO victory over Shahbazyan this evening in Las Vegas?