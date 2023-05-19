search

UFC parts ways with three more fighters

By Josh Evanoff - May 19, 2023

The UFC has parted ways with three more fighters according to the Twitter account, @UFCRosterWatch.

It’s worth noting there are several reasons why a fighter might part ways with the promotion. In the past, fighters have parted ways with the UFC due to poor performance, fighting out their contract, and more. These fighters haven’t been confirmed to be cut by the promotion, but have been removed from the company’s website. Furthermore, they could return to the UFC in the future.

The three fighters that have parted ways with the UFC are listed below:

Light Heavyweight: Joseph Holmes (8-4 MMA)

The fighter known simply as ‘Ugly Man’ appears to have wrapped up his contract with the UFC. Holmes entered the promotion off a victory on the Dana White Contender Series, as well as an appearance on the Lookin For A Fight show. Sadly, the light-heavyweight didn’t have much success in his debut against Jamie Pickett.

Holmes lost his promotional debut but rebounded with a rear-naked choke win over Alen Amedovski last May. However, back-to-back losses to Jun Young Park and Claudio Ribeiro appear to have sent him out of the UFC for the time being.

Men’s Flyweight: Mark Climaco (8-1 MMA)

Mark Climaco has been removed from the UFC’s website, but likely won’t be for long. The flyweight was signed to the promotion earlier this year but hasn’t competed in the octagon. However, it seems that Climaco will be debuting in the Road to the UFC series, with his debut set against Jung Hyun Lee for later this month.

Men’s Flyweight: Yi Zha

Much like Mark Climaco, Yi Zha has been removed from the promotion’s website for the tournament. The 26-year-old fought in last year’s Road to the UFC but lost in the finale. He was signed to the UFC afterward but has been seemingly cut to compete in the tournament once again.

What do you make of this news? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

