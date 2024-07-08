Arman Tsarukyan squashes speculation regarding the next UFC lightweight title shot: “The rest of you can take a seat”

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has a message for the top lightweights amidst his ongoing suspension.

Tsarukyan was handed a nine-month suspension (retroactive) by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after assaulting a fan during his UFC 300 walkout in April. The suspension can be reduced to six months if Tsarukyan produces a video for an anti-bullying campaign, for which he is expected to oblige.

Tsarukyan earned top contender status with a win over former titleholder Charles Oliveira at UFC 300. He was then offered a quick turnaround to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 but declined due to the short notice.

Makhachev is expected to return to the Octagon by year’s end, more than likely in October for the UFC’s pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi. As Tsarukyan is sidelined due to his suspension, it’s been rumored that Michael Chandler was recently offered a title shot against Makhachev, but nothing’s been formally announced as of this writing.

Tsarukyan dismissed Chandler’s recent claims of a title shot and remains transfixed on being Makhachev’s next challenger.