Arman Tsarukyan squashes speculation regarding the next UFC lightweight title shot: “The rest of you can take a seat”
UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has a message for the top lightweights amidst his ongoing suspension.
Tsarukyan was handed a nine-month suspension (retroactive) by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after assaulting a fan during his UFC 300 walkout in April. The suspension can be reduced to six months if Tsarukyan produces a video for an anti-bullying campaign, for which he is expected to oblige.
Tsarukyan earned top contender status with a win over former titleholder Charles Oliveira at UFC 300. He was then offered a quick turnaround to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 but declined due to the short notice.
Makhachev is expected to return to the Octagon by year’s end, more than likely in October for the UFC’s pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi. As Tsarukyan is sidelined due to his suspension, it’s been rumored that Michael Chandler was recently offered a title shot against Makhachev, but nothing’s been formally announced as of this writing.
Tsarukyan dismissed Chandler’s recent claims of a title shot and remains transfixed on being Makhachev’s next challenger.
Arman Tsarukyan: “I’m next” for title shot following suspension
In a recent tweet, Tsarukyan addressed rumors that Makhachev might face another opponent for his next title defense.
I’m the one fighting for the title next. The rest of you can take a seat #AndNew
— Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) July 8, 2024
Tsarukyan is riding a four-fight winning streak since a unanimous decision defeat to Mateusz Gamrot in June 2022. Since then, he’s rattled off recent victories over Beneil Dariush, Joaquim Silva, and Damir Ismagulov.
As of this writing, Makhachev nor Chandler have addressed Tsarukyan’s latest tweet. We’ll update you if/when they provide comment.
Tsarukyan and Makhachev fought once earlier in their UFC careers, with Makhachev earning a unanimous decision win in April 2019. Despite the loss, pundits believe Tsarukyan handed Makhachev one of his toughest tests inside the Octagon.
As October quickly approaches, the expected Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan rematch remains unbooked, but Tsarukyan assures his following that the title fight is next on his radar.
