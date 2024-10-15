Dustin Poirier shares prediction for potential Conor McGregor vs. Dan Hooker fight

Dustin Poirier thinks a potential fight between Conor McGregor and Dan Hooker would be fun for however long it lasts.

On Saturday, McGregor claimed he would be fighting Hooker in February in Saudi Arabia in his UFC return. It caught many by surprise, as most assumed the Irishman would wait to see what happened in the Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira fight.

“February 1. in Saudi Arabia,” Conor McGregor told Bloody Elbow following the event in Spain. “Dan Hooker.”

After McGregor made the announcement, Dan Hooker went on Submission Radio and said the two agreed to fight each other while at a BKFC event. Hooker also says it’s a fight he’d be interested in taking, and is hopeful the UFC will make it.

“We get along quite well. I think we’re both very similar. There’s a lot of similarities there. Yeah, we just spoke in the ring and just, yeah, like I’m on board. He’s on board. We just need to get the UFC on board and we’ll get this thing across the line,” Hooker said.

With the two seemingly on board for the fight, Dustin Poirier who has fought both of them, was asked about the fight and he thinks it could come down to who lands the first big shot.

DP weighs in on a potential matchup between McGregor & Hooker.#HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/aosq9v819Z — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 15, 2024

“That is a fun fight, man, that is a fun fight. Either guy,” Poirier said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “I think whoever lands the biggest clean shot first wins.”

Many people would have the same prediction as Poirier did. But, ‘The Diamond’ has fought both of them, so he knows both are capable of knocking each other out at any time.