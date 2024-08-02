Pro fighters make their picks for Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov:

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: Cory Sandhagen. His striking is much better than Umar’s.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I think Cory Sandhagen gets it done. His wrestling defense has improved quite a bit and he’s a much better striker than Umar.

Cody Durden, UFC flyweight: That is a good fight but I’m going with Umar, he looks like the real deal.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Sandhagen. His striking will be too much for Sandhagen.

Brian Kelleher, UFC bantamweight: I think Umar is going to get tested and I do think Sandhagen will pull it off. He has fought the better competition and he has a long, rangy striking style that will be tough for Umar.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: That is a tough one. I want Cory Sandhagen to win and I hope he does as the five rounds help him.

Kurt Holobaugh, UFC lightweight: I have to go with Umar Nurmagomedov. I like Cory Sandhagen, but the Nurmagomedovs have 0’s by their names for a reason.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I’m going with Umar. His wrestling is on another level.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: I would never count out Cory, I would go with Sandhagen. Umar looks good, I just think it’s too much of a step up in competition.

Fighters picking Cory Sandhagen: Josh Fremd, Julian Erosa, Brian Kelleher, Steve Garcia, Damon Jackson

Fighters picking Umar Nurmagomedov: Cody Brundage, Cody Durden, Kurt Holobaugh, Modestas Bukauskas