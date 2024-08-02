Pro fighters make their picks for Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

By Cole Shelton - August 2, 2024

In the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi, a pivotal bantamweight bout goes down as Cory Sandhagen takes on Umar Nurmagomedov. Heading into the fight, Sandhagen is a sizeable +230 underdog while the undefeated fighter is a -310 favorite on FanDuel.

Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to make their picks for the bantamweight fight. The pros believe Sandhagen will be able to edge it out as they think it is too much too soon for Nurmagomedov.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov:

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: Cory Sandhagen. His striking is much better than Umar’s.

Cody Brundage, UFC middleweight: I think Cory Sandhagen gets it done. His wrestling defense has improved quite a bit and he’s a much better striker than Umar.

Cody Durden, UFC flyweight: That is a good fight but I’m going with Umar, he looks like the real deal.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I’m going with Sandhagen. His striking will be too much for Sandhagen.

Brian Kelleher, UFC bantamweight: I think Umar is going to get tested and I do think Sandhagen will pull it off. He has fought the better competition and he has a long, rangy striking style that will be tough for Umar.

Steve Garcia, UFC featherweight: That is a tough one. I want Cory Sandhagen to win and I hope he does as the five rounds help him.

Kurt Holobaugh, UFC lightweight: I have to go with Umar Nurmagomedov. I like Cory Sandhagen, but the Nurmagomedovs have 0’s by their names for a reason.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I’m going with Umar. His wrestling is on another level.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: I would never count out Cory, I would go with Sandhagen. Umar looks good, I just think it’s too much of a step up in competition.

***

Fighters picking Cory Sandhagen: Josh Fremd, Julian Erosa, Brian Kelleher, Steve Garcia, Damon Jackson

Fighters picking Umar Nurmagomedov: Cody Brundage, Cody Durden, Kurt Holobaugh, Modestas Bukauskas

Cory Sandhagen Umar Nurmagomedov

