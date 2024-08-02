UFC Abu Dhabi: ‘Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov’ Weigh-in Results

The UFC Abu Dhabi: ‘Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov’ Weigh-ins took place today, Friday, August 2nd.

On Saturday, August 3rd UFC Abu Dhabi will take place at the Etihad Arena on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The main event will feature a bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen (17-4 MMA) and the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0).

‘Sandman‘ is looking to continue his winning streak when he meets Nurmagomedov tomorrow. The 32-year-old last fought and defeated Rob Font (20-8 MMA) in August of 2023.

Nurmagomedov, 28, most recently defeated Bekzat Almakhan (11-2 MMA) by unanimous decision this past March.

The co-main event will see Sharabutdin Magomedov (13-0 MMA) going up against Michał Oleksiejczuk (19-8 MMA) at middleweight.

‘Shara Bullet’ is looking to remain undefeated in the cage on Saturday. Magomedov, 30, last fought and defeated Antonio Trocoli (12-4 MMA) this past June by TKO.

‘Hussar’ has lost his last two bouts in the Octagon, to Michel Pereira (31-11 MMA) and Kevin Holland (26-11 MMA) respectively. The 29-year-old is in need of a win tomorrow night.

The Official UFC Weigh-In Results can be found below:

UFC Abu Dhabi Main Card On ABC/ESPN+:

Cory Sandhagen (136) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (135)

Sharabutdin Magomedov (186) vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (185)

Marlon Vera (136) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (135.5)

Tony Ferguson (170) vs. Michael Chiesa (170)

Mackenzie Dern (115) vs. Loopy Godinez (115.5)

Joel Alvarez (155.5) vs. Elves Brener (155)

UFC Abu Dhabi Prelims Card on ESPN2/ESPN+:

Guram Kutateladze (155) vs. Jordan Vucenic (155)

Alonzo Menifield (204) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (205)

Victoria Dudakova (115.5) vs. Sam Hughes (115)

Mohammad Yahya (155) vs. Kaue Fernandes (155.5)

Shamil Gaziev (262) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (265)

Jai Herbert (155.5) vs. Rolando Bedoya (155)

Sedriques Dumas (186) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (185)

