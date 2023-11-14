Just Scrap Radio Ep. 146 with Patchy Mix, Chase Hooper, Danny Sabatello, and Chad Anheliger

The 146th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 82 and Bellator 301.

We’re first joined by the interim Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix (2:01). Next, UFC featherweight Chase Hooper (18:59) comes on. Sixth-ranked Bellator bantamweight Danny Sabatello (42:49) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight Chad Anheliger (1:01:35).

Patchy Mix opens up the show to preview his Bellator 301 title fight against Sergio Pettis. Patchy talks about winning the grand prix, and finally getting the chance to face Pettis for the undisputed title. He also talks about whether or not he thought this fight and event would even happen. Patchy then talks about what a win does for him and who he wants to fight in the future.

Chase Hooper comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 82 fight against Jordan Leavitt. Chase talks about staying at lightweight and the style matchup against Leavitt. Hooper talks about fighting at the Apex again, training with Stephen Thompson, and improving his striking. He also talks about what a win does for him and his goal for next year.

Danny Sabatello stops by to preview his Bellator 301 fight against Raufeon Stots. Danny talks about his last loss to Magomed Magomedov and what he took away from that. He then chats about getting the rematch with Stots and what he learned from his split decision loss to Stots last year. Danny then talks about what a win does for him and his future with Bellator up in the air.

Chad Anheliger closes out the program by previewing his UFC Vegas 82 fight against Jose Johnson. Chad talks about his layoff and not being able to fight close to home in Vancouver in June. He then talks about the style matchup and what a win over Johnson does for him.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher