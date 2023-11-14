Just Scrap Radio Ep. 146 with Patchy Mix, Chase Hooper, Danny Sabatello, and Chad Anheliger

By Cole Shelton - November 14, 2023

The 146th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 82 and Bellator 301.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 146

We’re first joined by the interim Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix (2:01). Next, UFC featherweight Chase Hooper (18:59) comes on. Sixth-ranked Bellator bantamweight Danny Sabatello (42:49) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight Chad Anheliger (1:01:35).

Patchy Mix opens up the show to preview his Bellator 301 title fight against Sergio Pettis. Patchy talks about winning the grand prix, and finally getting the chance to face Pettis for the undisputed title. He also talks about whether or not he thought this fight and event would even happen. Patchy then talks about what a win does for him and who he wants to fight in the future.

Chase Hooper comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 82 fight against Jordan Leavitt. Chase talks about staying at lightweight and the style matchup against Leavitt. Hooper talks about fighting at the Apex again, training with Stephen Thompson, and improving his striking. He also talks about what a win does for him and his goal for next year.

Danny Sabatello stops by to preview his Bellator 301 fight against Raufeon Stots. Danny talks about his last loss to Magomed Magomedov and what he took away from that. He then chats about getting the rematch with Stots and what he learned from his split decision loss to Stots last year. Danny then talks about what a win does for him and his future with Bellator up in the air.

Chad Anheliger closes out the program by previewing his UFC Vegas 82 fight against Jose Johnson. Chad talks about his layoff and not being able to fight close to home in Vancouver in June. He then talks about the style matchup and what a win over Johnson does for him.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher

Previous Post

Topics:

Bellator Chase Hooper Danny Sabatello MMA Podcasts Patchy Mix Radio UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira celebrating

Dustin Poirier confident that Charles Oliveira is capable of dethroning Islam Makhachev: “He can win that fight”

Harry Kettle - November 14, 2023
Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira reacts to Israel Adesanya’s “not very respectful” response to his callout at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - November 14, 2023

Alex Pereira has given his thoughts on Israel Adesanya’s response to his callout at UFC 295 last weekend.

Dana White
Francis Ngannou

Jake Paul says it’s “a shame” that Dana White isn’t willing to collaborate with PFL for Jones vs. Ngannou: “We share the same media partner?”

Harry Kettle - November 14, 2023

Jake Paul has questioned why Dana White wouldn’t be willing to co-promote with PFL for Jon Jones vs Francis Ngannou.

Julianna Pena posing
Mayra Bueno Silva

Julianna Pena takes aim at “horrible” Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva title fight at UFC 297

Harry Kettle - November 14, 2023

Julianna Pena has taken a shot at the upcoming Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva title fight at UFC 297.

Alex Pereira won at UFC 295
Jiri Prochazka

What's next for the stars of UFC 295?

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2023

The UFC returned to Madison Square Garden on Saturday for their annual November event which was UFC 295.

Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett claims Leon Edwards KO'd Ian Machado Garry in training before gym dispute

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2023
Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones opens as a slight favorite in potential fight against Tom Aspinall

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2023

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is only a slight favorite in a potential fight against Tom Aspinall.

Alex Pereira wins title
Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira opens as underdog against Israel Adesanya, favored over Jamahal Hill

Cole Shelton - November 13, 2023

Opening odds have been released for two potential fights for Alex Pereira.

Leon Edwards holding UFC title
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards eyeing Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis winner for UFC 300: "First U.K. double champ"

Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2023

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is already eyeing Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, and Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Tom Aspinall feels that the "shine is off" of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic following UFC 295: "What's the point?"

Josh Evanoff - November 13, 2023

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall doesn’t see much of a point in Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic now.