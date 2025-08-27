First Woman to Fight in UFC eyes Hall of Fame after PFL title win

A pioneer of the sport who took on Ronda Rousey in the first-ever women’s fight in UFC history thinks a Hall of Fame induction is due after capturing even more championship gold recently.

Liz Carmouche contended for championships across multiple divisions in the UFC with championship accolades on her resume in both Bellator MMA and, most recently, in PFL. Carmouche’s fight with Ronda Rousey in 2013 was certainly a memorable one, with Carmouche putting Rousey in more danger than she had seen in her prior fights leading into that UFC debut effort.

Carmouche’s recent win over Jena Bishop to capture PFL gold put the former in the same league as Cris Cyborg in terms of women’s MMA fighters who have become two promotion titleholders. The 41-year-old combatant has won twelve of her previous thirteen fights, with the only loss in that stretch coming to Valentina Shevchenko in a UFC flyweight title bid in 2019.

Carmouche was speaking recently with Danny Segura of MMA Junkie, and while touching on this massive win in the PFL flyweight tournament as well as the overall body of work she has put together in her career, Carmouche said [via Bloody Elbow],