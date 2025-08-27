First Woman to Fight in UFC eyes Hall of Fame after PFL title win

By Dylan Bowker - August 26, 2025

A pioneer of the sport who took on Ronda Rousey in the first-ever women’s fight in UFC history thinks a Hall of Fame induction is due after capturing even more championship gold recently.

Ronda Rousey UFC walkout

Liz Carmouche contended for championships across multiple divisions in the UFC with championship accolades on her resume in both Bellator MMA and, most recently, in PFL. Carmouche’s fight with Ronda Rousey in 2013 was certainly a memorable one, with Carmouche putting Rousey in more danger than she had seen in her prior fights leading into that UFC debut effort.

Carmouche’s recent win over Jena Bishop to capture PFL gold put the former in the same league as Cris Cyborg in terms of women’s MMA fighters who have become two promotion titleholders. The 41-year-old combatant has won twelve of her previous thirteen fights, with the only loss in that stretch coming to Valentina Shevchenko in a UFC flyweight title bid in 2019.

Carmouche was speaking recently with Danny Segura of MMA Junkie, and while touching on this massive win in the PFL flyweight tournament as well as the overall body of work she has put together in her career, Carmouche said [via Bloody Elbow],

“I have done a lot. When you’re caught up in the moment of just trying to evolve as much as possible, prepare for fights, you kind of lose the perspective of some of the things you’ve accomplished. I’m big on not necessarily looking in the past. It’s in those conversations where I do and I go like, oh, holy crap, like maybe I should be in the UFC Hall of Fame or something like that. I certainly hope so.”

“I would love if there was a UFC Hall of Fame I could be a part of. That would be really awesome. Again, just to add some more accolades into things I’ve accomplished.”

UFC Hall of Fame and the women who have been inducted so far

UFC so far has a trifecta of women’s MMA fighters who have been inducted since the inception of the Hall of Fame. The aforementioned Ronda Rousey received this honor after besting Liz Carmouche and going on to notch several UFC bantamweight title defenses in one of the more dominant reigns that title has ever seen.

Amanda Nunes is in the UFC Hall of Fame with a relatively recent induction taking place for the former two-division UFC champion, who is targeting a comeback from retirement to face Kayla Harrison later on this year.

Finally, Joanna Jedrzejczyk is a HOF inductee with an impressive body of work that not only saw her notch multiple strawweight title defenses. But also saw the Polish warrior partake in some of the most exciting fights in the sport’s history.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Liz Carmouche UFC

Related

Tracy Cortez, UFC Sao Paulo

Tracy Cortez secures big rematch for UFC 322

Dylan Bowker - August 26, 2025
Sean Strickland, UFC, MMA
UFC

Sean Strickland explains why Raja Jackson shouldn't go to jail over wrestling incident

Cole Shelton - August 26, 2025

Sean Strickland doesn’t believe Raja Jackson should go to jail over his alleged assault during a wrestling event.

Joe Rogan UFC commentary
Liz Carmouche

PFL champion reacts to Joe Rogan's unexpected shoutout during UFC 319 broadcast

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 26, 2025

A current PFL champion received a pleasant surprise from Joe Rogan during the UFC 319 broadcast.

Khamzat Chimaev grounds Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319
Sean O'Malley

Khamzat Chimaev might be unbeatable following UFC 319 sweep, says Sean O’Malley

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 26, 2025

Sean O’Malley isn’t so sure that anyone can dethrone Khamzat Chimaev at this time.

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov names big welterweight threats for Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2025

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has named the biggest welterweight threats facing Islam Makhachev in his new division.

Syko Stu Raja Jackson

Former UFC star scolds Raja Jackson amid brutal assault of Syko Stu

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 26, 2025
Islam Makhachev training
UFC

Islam Makhachev gives his thoughts on the decline in American champions in UFC

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2025

UFC star Islam Makhachev has given his thoughts on the decline of American champions in the promotion in recent years.

Sean O'Malley and Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley admits trying to be too much like Conor McGregor in the past

Harry Kettle - August 26, 2025

UFC star Sean O’Malley has admitted that in the past, he’s tried too hard to be like former two-weight world champion Conor McGregor.

Charles Jourdain, Kron Gracie, UFC 288, Results, UFC
UFC

2 exciting bouts announced for UFC Vancouver, including the return of Charles Jourdain

Dylan Bowker - August 25, 2025

Charles Jourdain and Kyle Prepolec are both embarking on their Octagon returns in the Fall, with the Canadian combatants getting a chance to compete on home soil. The two fighters have been announced for the looming UFC Vancouver card, with both positioned to receive a hero’s welcome from the partisan crowd on October 18th.

Jake Matthews, UFC 312, Results, UFC
Neil Magny

UFC's Winningest Welterweight Ever Returns at UFC Perth

Dylan Bowker - August 25, 2025

A combatant who has recorded more wins at 170 pounds than anyone in UFC history will be making his octagon return at UFC Fight Night 260. Neil Magny will throw down with Jake Matthews at the looming UFC Perth card. This bout can be seen by North American audiences on September 27th, September 28th in Australia, inside RAC Arena, Magny will attempt to secure his twenty-fourth win as a contracted UFC welterweight fighter.