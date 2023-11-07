Dricus Du Plessis taunts Team Adesanya after receiving title shot against Sean Strickland at UFC 297: “A fumble never looked this good”

Dricus Du Plessis is taunting Team Adesanya after receiving title shot against Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

It was not that long ago that City Kickboxing head coach, and coach for former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Eugene Bareman, told the media that Dricus Du Plesis would have to ‘fight someone else’ after passing on the UFC 293 headliner.

Let's all laugh at Eugene Bareman saying Dricus is at the back of the queue for not taking a 6 week turnaround whilst injured 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @JustinHerronUFC @TclarkIV pic.twitter.com/v4KJGD4Qkp — Jimbo J (@Jimbo_J_) November 6, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis was originally set to challenge Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 293 in September but withdrew due to injury, which caused Dana White to make the following statement to the media:

“You should never turn down fights when you get the call, especially if it’s for a world title.”

UFC 293 saw Sean Strickland stepping up to take Du Plessis’s place and ultimately defeating Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision in a main event title bout this past September in Sydney, Australia. With the victory, Strickland became the new UFC middleweight champion.

It was recently announced by UFC CEO Dana White that Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) will challenge current UFC middleweight titleholder Sean Strickland (28-5 MMA) in his first title defense on Saturday, January 20th at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario at UFC 297.

Seemingly, the 29-year-old Du Plessis was not punished for turning down UFC 293 and will be given the opportunity to fight for the title at UFC 297 this coming January.

‘Stillknocks’ was given the nod over the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA), who many thought would be given the next opportunity at the middleweight title.

Taking to ‘X‘, Du Plessis stated:

What can I say, a fumble has never looked this good — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) November 7, 2023

“What can I say, a fumble has never looked this good.”

Du Plessis recently fought and defeated Robert Whittaker (24-7 MMA) by TKO this past July at UFC 290. With 8 wins in a row, Du Plessis will be looking to dethrone Strickland in the new year.

Are you excited to see Du Plessis vs. Strickland? Do you think Du Plessis can defeat ‘Tarzan’ and capture the belt?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!