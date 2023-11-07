Islam Makhachev takes over top spot in UFC pound for pound rankings

By Susan Cox - November 7, 2023

Islam Makhachev has taken over top stop in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones

The reigning lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA) has taken the No. 1 spot away from the current heavyweight champion Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) on the pound-for-pound official UFC rankings.

Makhachev, 32, recently fought and defeated Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA) via KO this past October at UFC 294.

Jones, 36, was scheduled to defend his title against Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) at UFC 295 but had to withdraw due to injury. ‘Bones’, who blew out his pectoral muscle, is not expected to return to the Octagon until mid-2024.

The latest rankings according to UFC.com can be found below:

1. Islam Makhachev +1
2. Jon Jones -1
3. Alexander Volkanovski
4. Leon Edwards
5. Charles Oliveira
6. Sean O’Malley
7. Sean Strickland
8. Israel Adesanya
9. Alexandre Pantoja
10. Alex Pereira
11. Aljamain Sterling
12. Max Holloway
13. Jiri Prochazka +1
14. Kamaru Usman -1
15. Jamahal Hill

Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked)

The UFC complies it’s rankings according to the following guidelines:

‘Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vot for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.’

Do you believe Makhachev is worthy of the number 1 spot in the pound-for-pound rankings?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Jon Jones UFC

Related

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 290, UFC

Dricus Du Plessis taunts Team Adesanya after receiving title shot against Sean Strickland at UFC 297: “A fumble never looked this good”

Susan Cox - November 7, 2023
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 145, UFC 295
Loopy Godinez

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 145 with Matt Frevola, Jason Knight, Loopy Godinez, and John Castaneda

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2023

The 145th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 295 and Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA.

Stephen Thompson
UFC

Stephen Thompson says the UFC “settled” pay dispute from cancelled Michel Pereira fight

Harry Kettle - November 7, 2023

Stephen Thompson has revealed that his financial dispute with the Ultimate Fighting Championship is now over.

Sean O'Malley
Dricus du Plessis

Opening odds released for newly announced title fights at UFC 297, UFC 298 and UFC 299

Harry Kettle - November 7, 2023

A string of odds have been released in the wake of an announcement made by Dana White regarding UFC’s first three PPV main events of the year.

Cory Sandhagen
Marlon Vera

Cory Sandhagen reacts to news that Sean O’Malley will be fighting Marlon Vera at UFC 299: “That’s a bummer. March? Damn.”

Harry Kettle - November 7, 2023

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has given his thoughts on the announced title showdown between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera.

Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis

What's next for Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis after UFC Sao Paulo?

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2023
Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

Watch | Marlon Vera trolls Sean O’Malley during his appearance on today’s episode of The MMA Hour

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2023

Marlon Vera trolled Sean O’Malley on Monday by calling into his ‘Suga’s’ appearance on The MMA Hour.

Chael Sonnen, Jorge Masvidal, UFC
Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen roasts Jorge Masvidal for threatening to knock the rest of Colby Covington’s teeth out: “A word of advice”

Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2023

UFC analyst Chael Sonnen has slammed Jorge Masvidal, just hours after the latter reached a plea deal in his case involving Colby Covington.

Jamahal Hill, Ariel Helwani, UFC, MMA
Jamahal Hill

Ariel Helwani responds to recent criticism from former UFC champion Jamahal Hill: “I am not going anywhere”

Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2023

Longtime MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has responded to former UFC champion Jamahal Hill.

Dillon Danis and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley explains why the UFC should sign Dillon Danis

Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2023

Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley would like to see Dillon Danis in the UFC.