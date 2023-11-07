Islam Makhachev takes over top spot in UFC pound for pound rankings

Islam Makhachev has taken over top stop in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

The reigning lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA) has taken the No. 1 spot away from the current heavyweight champion Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) on the pound-for-pound official UFC rankings.

Makhachev, 32, recently fought and defeated Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA) via KO this past October at UFC 294.

Jones, 36, was scheduled to defend his title against Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) at UFC 295 but had to withdraw due to injury. ‘Bones’, who blew out his pectoral muscle, is not expected to return to the Octagon until mid-2024.

The latest rankings according to UFC.com can be found below:

1. Islam Makhachev +1

2. Jon Jones -1

3. Alexander Volkanovski

4. Leon Edwards

5. Charles Oliveira

6. Sean O’Malley

7. Sean Strickland

8. Israel Adesanya

9. Alexandre Pantoja

10. Alex Pereira

11. Aljamain Sterling

12. Max Holloway

13. Jiri Prochazka +1

14. Kamaru Usman -1

15. Jamahal Hill

Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked)

The UFC complies it’s rankings according to the following guidelines:

‘Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vot for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.’

Do you believe Makhachev is worthy of the number 1 spot in the pound-for-pound rankings?

