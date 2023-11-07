Just Scrap Radio Ep. 145 with Matt Frevola, Jason Knight, Loopy Godinez, and John Castaneda

The 145th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 295 and Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA.

We’re first joined by 14th-ranked UFC lightweight Matt Frevola (2:21). Next, former UFC fighter Jason Knight (18:33) comes on. 13th-ranked UFC strawweight Loopy Godinez (38:59) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight Jon Castaneda (46:56).

Matt Frevola opens up the show to preview his UFC 295 main card fight against Benoit Saint-Denis. Matt talks about fighting at Madison Square Garden and whether or not he was surprised to not be fighting a ranked opponent. He then chats about being an underdog again and why he thinks people continue to overlook him. Frevola then talks about what a win at UFC 295 does for him and the lightweight division.

Jason Knight comes on to preview his Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA fight against fellow UFC veteran Randy Costa. Knight first talks about his experience on TUF, how all that came together, and how the UFC wanted him to be fighting at 135lbs on the show. He then talks about if he thought he’d get signed and how this fight came together against Costa. Knight then chats about the experience gap in bare-knuckle and what his future holds.

Loopy Godinez stops by to discuss her UFC 295 fight against Tabatha Ricci. Loopy talks about making a quick turnaround and getting to fight at MSG against a top-10 opponent. She then talks about the style matchup with Ricci and what a win does for her.

John Castaneda closes out the show by previewing his UFC 295 fight against Kyung Ho Kang. John talks about his last win and this fight being moved up a week to fight in front of fans and at Madison Square Garden. He then talks about the style matchup and what a win over Kang does for him.

