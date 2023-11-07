Just Scrap Radio Ep. 145 with Matt Frevola, Jason Knight, Loopy Godinez, and John Castaneda

By Cole Shelton - November 7, 2023

The 145th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 295 and Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 145, UFC 295

We’re first joined by 14th-ranked UFC lightweight Matt Frevola (2:21). Next, former UFC fighter Jason Knight (18:33) comes on. 13th-ranked UFC strawweight Loopy Godinez (38:59) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight Jon Castaneda (46:56).

Matt Frevola opens up the show to preview his UFC 295 main card fight against Benoit Saint-Denis. Matt talks about fighting at Madison Square Garden and whether or not he was surprised to not be fighting a ranked opponent. He then chats about being an underdog again and why he thinks people continue to overlook him. Frevola then talks about what a win at UFC 295 does for him and the lightweight division.

Jason Knight comes on to preview his Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA fight against fellow UFC veteran Randy Costa. Knight first talks about his experience on TUF, how all that came together, and how the UFC wanted him to be fighting at 135lbs on the show. He then talks about if he thought he’d get signed and how this fight came together against Costa. Knight then chats about the experience gap in bare-knuckle and what his future holds.

Loopy Godinez stops by to discuss her UFC 295 fight against Tabatha Ricci. Loopy talks about making a quick turnaround and getting to fight at MSG against a top-10 opponent. She then talks about the style matchup with Ricci and what a win does for her.

John Castaneda closes out the show by previewing his UFC 295 fight against Kyung Ho Kang. John talks about his last win and this fight being moved up a week to fight in front of fans and at Madison Square Garden. He then talks about the style matchup and what a win over Kang does for him.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher

Previous Post

Topics:

Jason Knight Loopy Godinez Matt Frevola MMA Podcasts Radio UFC

Related

Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson says the UFC “settled” pay dispute from cancelled Michel Pereira fight

Harry Kettle - November 7, 2023
Sean O'Malley
Dricus du Plessis

Opening odds released for newly announced title fights at UFC 297, UFC 298 and UFC 299

Harry Kettle - November 7, 2023

A string of odds have been released in the wake of an announcement made by Dana White regarding UFC’s first three PPV main events of the year.

Cory Sandhagen
Marlon Vera

Cory Sandhagen reacts to news that Sean O’Malley will be fighting Marlon Vera at UFC 299: “That’s a bummer. March? Damn.”

Harry Kettle - November 7, 2023

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has given his thoughts on the announced title showdown between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera.

Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis
Jailton Almeida

What's next for Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis after UFC Sao Paulo?

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2023

In the main event of UFC Sao Paulo, top-10 heavyweights collided as Jailton Almeida took on Derrick Lewis who accepted the fight on short notice.

Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

Watch | Marlon Vera trolls Sean O’Malley during his appearance on today’s episode of The MMA Hour

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2023

Marlon Vera trolled Sean O’Malley on Monday by calling into his ‘Suga’s’ appearance on The MMA Hour.

Chael Sonnen, Jorge Masvidal, UFC

Chael Sonnen roasts Jorge Masvidal for threatening to knock the rest of Colby Covington’s teeth out: “A word of advice”

Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2023
Jamahal Hill, Ariel Helwani, UFC, MMA
Jamahal Hill

Ariel Helwani responds to recent criticism from former UFC champion Jamahal Hill: “I am not going anywhere”

Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2023

Longtime MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has responded to former UFC champion Jamahal Hill.

Dillon Danis and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley explains why the UFC should sign Dillon Danis

Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2023

Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley would like to see Dillon Danis in the UFC.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley believes he'll end 2024 as the biggest name in sports: "Doing it in spectacular fashion"

Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is calling his shot.

Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal vows he and Colby Covington are going to "see each other" again: "It’s going to be fun"

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2023

Jorge Masvidal says he and Colby Covington are going to see one another again, whether it’s in a cage or on the street.