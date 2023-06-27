Khamzat Chimaev says there’s a “90 percent” chance he fights Kamaru Usman next: “There was no other match. It’s just him”

By Susan Cox - June 27, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev is saying there is a ’90 percent’ chance he will fight former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next.

Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman, UFC

The undefeated Swede is looking to return to the Octagon in October of this year at UFC 294 which will take place on Saturday, October 21st at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The question then becomes who will the 29 year olds opponent be?

Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) last fought back in September of 2022 where he defeated Kevin Holland (24-9 MMA) by submission at 2:13 of round 1.

According to ‘Borz’, he would like to face former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman  (20-3 MMA) next in a catchweight bout.

Usman, 36, has not fought in the cage since his back-to-back losses to Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) in August of 2022  by knockout at UFC 278 and again in March of this year by majority decision at UFC 286.

Speaking to Swedish outlet ‘Expressen‘, Khamzat Chimaev shared his thoughts on his next fight in the Octagon:

“We train as usual here in Stockholm. We were in Dubai for training camp, but came back now. Then, a month before the match, we will go to Abu Dhabi. But otherwise we train as usual here in Stockholm. We are ready for the match.”

Continuing Chimaev said:

“It could be Usman, 90 percent. But he’s talking about two kilos, he doesn’t want to gain two kilos (4.5 pounds). Dana White talks about 82 kilos (181 pounds). We’ll see. There was no other match. It’s just him.”

UFC President Dana White has expressed his thoughts on a catchweight fight between Usman and Chimaev saying:

“If he wants to move up to 185 and fight him, we can talk about it. But trying to fight him at a catchweight, I’m not interested in.”

Would you like to see ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and ‘Borz’ battle it out in the Octagon?

Do you believe Usman could hand Chimaev his first loss?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

