Dricus du Plessis piles on Israel Adesanya online after emotional UFC 305 press conference

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has opened up after a wild UFC 305 press conference with Israel Adesanya.

Du Plessis will make his first middleweight title defense in Perth this Saturday at UFC 305. He’ll face Adesanya after months of bad blood between the two sides, stemming from their heated Octagon faceoff at UFC 290.

Du Plessis is known to push the buttons of his opponents leading up to the fights, as evidenced by his pre-fight barrage on Sean Strickland ahead of UFC 297. He isn’t afraid to approach the line of what’s seen as acceptable trash talk in modern MMA.

The UFC 305 pre-fight press conference didn’t disappoint. Just before the press conference ended, du Plessis invoked an emotional response from Adesanya after mocking his childhood and journey.