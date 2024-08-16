Dricus du Plessis piles on Israel Adesanya online after emotional UFC 305 press conference

By Curtis Calhoun - August 16, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has opened up after a wild UFC 305 press conference with Israel Adesanya.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya

Du Plessis will make his first middleweight title defense in Perth this Saturday at UFC 305. He’ll face Adesanya after months of bad blood between the two sides, stemming from their heated Octagon faceoff at UFC 290.

Du Plessis is known to push the buttons of his opponents leading up to the fights, as evidenced by his pre-fight barrage on Sean Strickland ahead of UFC 297. He isn’t afraid to approach the line of what’s seen as acceptable trash talk in modern MMA.

The UFC 305 pre-fight press conference didn’t disappoint. Just before the press conference ended, du Plessis invoked an emotional response from Adesanya after mocking his childhood and journey.

Dricus du Plessis pours it on Israel Adesanya

Du Plessis didn’t take long to post on social media after the emotional press conference.

“Come on guys stop crying at the press conferences it’s not that serious [LAUGHS],” du Plessis tweeted.

Du Plessis followed that post up with another stinging tweet.

“I win the screenshot game,” du Plessis said.

Du Plessis defeated Strickland for the middleweight championship at UFC 297 by split decision. He’s riding a nine-fight winning streak heading into UFC 305, including recent finishes against Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson.

Adesanya returns to the Octagon after nearly a full year away from fighting. He hasn’t competed since a shocking unanimous decision defeat to Strickland at UFC 293 last year.

The bad blood between du Plessis and Adesanya has ramped up in recent weeks. While both middleweights have dismissed the idea that their upcoming fight is personal, there’s little respect between the two sides.

Du Plessis might’ve struck a nerve with Adesanya at the UFC 305 press conference. We’re hours away from finding out if that’ll work in his favor or lead to his downfall in the Octagon.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Cain Velasquez

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez cuts deal, pleads no-contest to attempted murder charge

Susan Cox - August 16, 2024
Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Jamahal Hill vents frustration after Khalil Rountree gets title shot after failing drug test: "Terrible for the sport"

Cole Shelton - August 16, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has vented his frustration after Khalil Rountree was given the next title shot at 205lbs.

Alex Pereira, Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC 307, UFC
Khalil Rountree

Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. set to headline UFC 307

Susan Cox - August 16, 2024

Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. is set to headline UFC 307.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya claims he is "proud" of Alex Pereira's UFC success

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2024

Israel Adesanya has claimed that he is proud of the success his long-time rival Alex Pereira is having in the UFC.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler appear to agree on December timeline for UFC showdown

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2024

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have seemingly agreed on rearranging their UFC showdown to December.

Israel Adesanya crying

Israel Adesanya gets emotional after UFC 305 press conference exchange with Dricus du Plessis

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react
Dricus du Plessis

Daniel Cormier weighs in on ‘champ-champ” aspirations from Dricus du Plessis

Harry Kettle - August 16, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis wanting to become a two-weight world champion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson
Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa reveals the "version" of Tony Ferguson he thinks would've beaten Khabib Nurmagomedov

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2024

Michael Chiesa thinks the version of Tony Ferguson that beat Rafael dos Anjos would’ve beaten Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White walks back on comments regarding Conor McGregor not fighting this year: "We'll see how it plays out"

Cole Shelton - August 15, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White appears to walk back his comment that Conor McGregor won’t fight again this year.

Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway touts UFC 305 main card fighter as a "Future world champion"

Curtis Calhoun - August 15, 2024

BMF titleholder Max Holloway has his eyes on one prominent name competing at UFC 305 this weekend in a highly-anticipated matchup.