Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez cuts deal, pleads no-contest to attempted murder charge

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has cut a deal, pleading no-contest to his attempted murder charge.

It was almost two and a half years ago that Velasquez was arrested for allegedly pursuing and shooting at Harry Goularte, who was accused of molesting Velasquez’s then 4-year-old son at daycare.

Although the shot missed Harry, a bullet did strike Goularte’s stepfather, causing injury.

Cain Velasquez spent nine months incarcerated before being granted $1 million bail, with stipulations which included GPS surveillance and TBI treatment.

Velasquez’s trial in Santa Clara, California county court was set to begin this September, with charges which included attempted murder.

The full list of charges against Velasquez included attempted murder (one count), shooting at a motor vehicle or aircraft (one count), assault with a firearm (three counts), assault with a deadly weapon (three counts), willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle (one count) and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony (one count).

Cain Velasquez had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the ‘East Bay Times‘, Velasquez cut a deal today, August 16th, pleading a no-contest to charges levied against him.

With the no-contest plea, there is the potential for a lesser sentence from Judge Arthur Bocanegra.

All this to say there will not be a jury trial where the outcome could have been a guilty verdict and 20 years to life in prison for the former UFC heavyweight champion.

The next hearing for Velasquez’s sentencing is set for October 18th according to the ‘East Bay Times’. The outcome for Velasquez is now solely in the judge’s hands.

As for Harry Goularte, he’s facing one count of lewd acts with a child and awaiting trial. A civil case against him is set to go forward in May of 2025.

Do you think Cain Velasquez made the right move by pleading a no-contest to attempted murder?

