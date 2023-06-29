UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno hints at future career in Boxing: “I have this desire inside me”

By Harry Kettle - June 29, 2023

UFC flyweight king Brandon Moreno has hinted at the possibility of him venturing into boxing in the future.

Brandon Moreno

At this moment in time, Brandon Moreno is on top of the world. He’s a two-time undisputed flyweight champion after finally settling his feud with Deiveson Figueiredo, and he’s set to return to action next month. When he does so, he’ll put his crown on the line against Alexandre Pantoja.

RELATED: BRANDON MORENO VS. ALEXANDRE PANTOJA FLYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT SET FOR UFC 290 ON JULY 8

It’s a bout that many fans and pundits alike are excited to see, given the skillset of both men. In addition to that, it gives us a chance to see Moreno at his best, utilizing some of the best boxing in the UFC.

Between his brilliant chin and boxing ability, it’s not unthinkable that he could head into the squared circle one day – and as per the man himself, that’s exactly what he wants to do.

“I have this, this desire inside of me, like. I want to try to do some boxing in the future. My coach says I can do something nice. I believe in him. So obviously, if they knock me out in the first round and in my first boxing match, I would say something like ‘okay, I tried at least'”.

Moreno looks to the future

The future, as you can imagine, looks pretty bright for Brandon Moreno. He’s one of the biggest combat sports stars in Mexico, he’s the champ, and he’s only 29 years old. If he can continue to improve with each and every passing performance, eventually, he’ll clean out the division at 125 pounds.

If that happens, you’d best believe he’ll take a look at what boxing has to offer.

Are you excited by the idea of Brandon Moreno in a boxing ring? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Brandon Moreno UFC

Related

Damir Ismagulov

Damir Ismagulov eyes future clash with former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje: “I'll play with him like a little kitten”

Harry Kettle - June 29, 2023
Grant Dawson
UFC

Grant Dawson reveals he and Damir Ismagulov have sparred and rolled with one another in the past: "Both of us know what the other person is trying to do"

Cole Shelton - June 28, 2023

Grant Dawson is quite familiar with his UFC Vegas 76 opponent Damir Ismagulov.

Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Dana White announces Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kelvin Gastelum for co-main event of UFC Mexican Independence Day card

Cole Shelton - June 28, 2023

Shavkat Rakhmonov will be returning to the Octagon in September.

Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee explains the difference between the old and new version of himself ahead of UFC Vegas 76: "I’ve got unproved and unfinished business"

Cole Shelton - June 28, 2023

Kevin Lee believes he is a much different fighter ahead of his UFC return.

Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury.
Tommy Fury

WATCH | Tyson and Tommy Fury trade blows in brotherly sparring session

Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2023

Boxing stars Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury are putting in work ahead of their respective returns.

Sean Strickland

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland believes America needs to take women out of the workforce: “We need to put women back in the kitchen”

Cole Shelton - June 28, 2023
SEan-Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland reveals how Abus Magomedov fight was booked: "No idea who the f*ck he was"

Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland still isn’t entirely sure who Abus Magomedov is.

Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski.
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski calls for future fight with Ilia Topuria: "Bring it on"

Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski welcomes a future fight with Ilia Topuria.

Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee says having his return fight at the UFC Apex is "kind of stupid"

Cole Shelton - June 28, 2023

Kevin Lee is not happy to be having his return fight at the UFC Apex.

Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones should win the 2023 ESPY award for best MMA fighter

Susan Cox - June 28, 2023

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones should win the 2023 ESPY award for best MMA fighter.