UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno hints at future career in Boxing: “I have this desire inside me”

UFC flyweight king Brandon Moreno has hinted at the possibility of him venturing into boxing in the future.

At this moment in time, Brandon Moreno is on top of the world. He’s a two-time undisputed flyweight champion after finally settling his feud with Deiveson Figueiredo, and he’s set to return to action next month. When he does so, he’ll put his crown on the line against Alexandre Pantoja.

It’s a bout that many fans and pundits alike are excited to see, given the skillset of both men. In addition to that, it gives us a chance to see Moreno at his best, utilizing some of the best boxing in the UFC.

Between his brilliant chin and boxing ability, it’s not unthinkable that he could head into the squared circle one day – and as per the man himself, that’s exactly what he wants to do.

👀Brandon Moreno hints a possible Boxing career on Bo Gets Betr w/@NoBickal #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/hIr5XCgGkw — betr ⚡️Combat (@betrcombat) June 28, 2023

“I have this, this desire inside of me, like. I want to try to do some boxing in the future. My coach says I can do something nice. I believe in him. So obviously, if they knock me out in the first round and in my first boxing match, I would say something like ‘okay, I tried at least'”.