Robert Whittaker thinks Sean Strickland fight makes sense: ‘We haven’t been matched up’

By Fernando Quiles - February 26, 2025

Robert Whittaker thinks a showdown with Sean Strickland makes sense for his next fight.

Robert Whittaker Sean Strickland

Whittaker and Strickland are both coming off losses. “The Reaper” was submitted by Khamzat Chimaev and needed to have work done on his bottom teeth following the bout. Strickland fell short in his bid to become a two-time UFC Middleweight Champion, dropping a unanimous decision to Dricus du Plessis back in January.

Whittaker and Strickland have yet to share the Octagon, but could that change this year?

RELATED: ROBERT WHITTAKER EXPLAINS WHY SQUARING OFF WITH SEAN STRICKLAND “HAS MORE PERKS” THAN FIGHTING KHAMZAT CHIMAEV

Robert Whittaker vs. Sean Strickland in 2025?

Appearing on Home of Fight’s “On Paper with Anthony Smith,” Robert Whittaker said he thinks a fight against Sean Strickland could very well be next.

“I think Strickland makes a good argument to have because I feel like we’ve both been in that top sort of the pond for a while circling each other,” Whittaker said. “I feel like for whatever reason we haven’t been matched up, but we’ve both been in proximity for a while. It’s most likely the fight to make. I’m excited by that fight. I look at his style and I find it curious, I find it exciting to try and work out. He’s a tough dude, but I’m really proud in my skill set and confident in my skill set.”

Whittaker noted that he’d like to make his return to the Octagon in June. The former UFC Middleweight Champion said that would give him enough time to have a full camp to get back into the swing of things.

Strickland is known for being outspoken and he’s had some words for Whittaker. In the past, he called Whittaker a “one-trick pony,” criticizing his performance against Dricus du Plessis. Whittaker hasn’t engaged in the banter with Strickland, which was expected given he isn’t known for his trash talk.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on what’s next for Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland in the coming weeks and months.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Robert Whittaker Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad press conference

UFC 315's Belal Muhammad: 'I am the best striker in the welterweight division'

Fernando Quiles - February 26, 2025
Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano throws his name in the hat to fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 313

Harry Kettle - February 26, 2025

Renato Moicano is the latest lightweight to throw his name in the hat for a showdown with Justin Gaethje at UFC 313.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reacts to rumors of him taking on Justin Gaethje on short notice

Harry Kettle - February 26, 2025

Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on the idea of a late notice rematch with Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 next weekend.

Patricio Pitbull Freire
UFC

Patricio Pitbull leaks heated back and forth DMs with Yair Rodriguez

Harry Kettle - February 26, 2025

Patricio Pitbull has leaked a series of heated direct messages between himself and Yair Rodriguez ahead of their clash at UFC 314.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

MMA fans react to Islam Makhachev's cryptic message regarding possible Ilia Topuria fight

Harry Kettle - February 26, 2025

MMA fans have given their thoughts on Islam Makhachev’s cryptic message regarding a possible Ilia Topuria fight.

John Castaneda

John Castaneda plans to walk down Douglas Silva de Andrade at UFC Vegas 103: "I'm going to hurt him"

Cole Shelton - February 25, 2025
Henry Cejudo
UFC

Henry Cejudo calls to fight Petr Yan in potential retirement fight: "I would like to just fight one more time"

Cole Shelton - February 25, 2025

Henry Cejudo could soon be retiring from MMA again.

Jose Aldo
UFC

REPORT | Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi targeted for UFC 315 in Montreal

Josh Evanoff - February 25, 2025

Jose Aldo will reportedly meet Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315 in Montreal later this year.

Patricio Pitbull Freire
UFC

Patricio Pitbull reveals he would've retired if the UFC declined to sign him: "It was them or retirement"

Josh Evanoff - February 25, 2025

Former Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull would’ve retired if the UFC didn’t sign him.

Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje reportedly vows to compete at UFC 313 despite Dan Hooker's injury: "I'll fight any of those guys"

Josh Evanoff - February 25, 2025

According to UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, Justin Gaethje fully intends to compete next month.