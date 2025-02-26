Robert Whittaker thinks Sean Strickland fight makes sense: ‘We haven’t been matched up’

Robert Whittaker vs. Sean Strickland in 2025?

Appearing on Home of Fight’s “On Paper with Anthony Smith,” Robert Whittaker said he thinks a fight against Sean Strickland could very well be next.

“I think Strickland makes a good argument to have because I feel like we’ve both been in that top sort of the pond for a while circling each other,” Whittaker said. “I feel like for whatever reason we haven’t been matched up, but we’ve both been in proximity for a while. It’s most likely the fight to make. I’m excited by that fight. I look at his style and I find it curious, I find it exciting to try and work out. He’s a tough dude, but I’m really proud in my skill set and confident in my skill set.”

Whittaker noted that he’d like to make his return to the Octagon in June. The former UFC Middleweight Champion said that would give him enough time to have a full camp to get back into the swing of things.

Strickland is known for being outspoken and he’s had some words for Whittaker. In the past, he called Whittaker a “one-trick pony,” criticizing his performance against Dricus du Plessis. Whittaker hasn’t engaged in the banter with Strickland, which was expected given he isn’t known for his trash talk.

