Robert Whittaker called out by surging UFC middleweight: ‘Stop calling guys ahead of you in the rankings’

Caio Borralho Calls For Showdown With Robert Whittaker

In a recent post on his X account, Caio Borralho made it clear that he feels the middleweight division has become a revolving door. He hopes to shake things up, and he’s called for a clash with Robert Whittaker.

Hey @robwhittakermma stop calling guys ahead of you in the rankings after u lose a fight bro! Let’s fight UFC 317 June 29 on International Fight Week! What do you think?

What do you all fans think? — Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) March 3, 2025

“Hey @robwhittakermma stop calling guys ahead of you in the rankings after u lose a fight bro! Let’s fight UFC 317 June 29 on International Fight Week! What do you think? What do you all fans think?”

It’s likely that Borralho is responding to Whittaker’s recent appearance on Home of Fight’s “On Paper with Anthony Smith.”

“I think Strickland makes a good argument to have because I feel like we’ve both been in that top sort of the pond for a while circling each other,” Whittaker said. “I feel like for whatever reason we haven’t been matched up, but we’ve both been in proximity for a while. It’s most likely the fight to make. I’m excited by that fight. I look at his style and I find it curious, I find it exciting to try and work out. He’s a tough dude, but I’m really proud in my skill set and confident in my skill set.”

Time will tell what the UFC matchmakers decide to do with Robert Whittaker and Caio Borralho next. Borralho has just one loss in his pro MMA career and many feel he is due for a fight against a big name. Whittaker would fit that bill, but will it happen next?