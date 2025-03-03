Robert Whittaker called out by surging UFC middleweight: ‘Stop calling guys ahead of you in the rankings’
Robert Whittaker has been called out by a rising 185-pound contender.
Whittaker has been a mainstay in the UFC middleweight division. The former 185-pound champion has beaten the likes of Yoel Romero, Jared Cannonier, Marvin Vettori, and Paulo Costa to name a few. After suffering a first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev, Whittaker has turned his attention to what’s next. He’s thrown out the possibility of a showdown with Sean Strickland.
Caio Borralho thinks it’s time that he fights someone in the top five middleweight rankings and he’s taking aim at Whittaker.
Caio Borralho Calls For Showdown With Robert Whittaker
In a recent post on his X account, Caio Borralho made it clear that he feels the middleweight division has become a revolving door. He hopes to shake things up, and he’s called for a clash with Robert Whittaker.
Hey @robwhittakermma stop calling guys ahead of you in the rankings after u lose a fight bro!
Let’s fight UFC 317 June 29 on International Fight Week!
What do you think?
What do you all fans think?
— Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) March 3, 2025
It’s likely that Borralho is responding to Whittaker’s recent appearance on Home of Fight’s “On Paper with Anthony Smith.”
“I think Strickland makes a good argument to have because I feel like we’ve both been in that top sort of the pond for a while circling each other,” Whittaker said. “I feel like for whatever reason we haven’t been matched up, but we’ve both been in proximity for a while. It’s most likely the fight to make. I’m excited by that fight. I look at his style and I find it curious, I find it exciting to try and work out. He’s a tough dude, but I’m really proud in my skill set and confident in my skill set.”
Time will tell what the UFC matchmakers decide to do with Robert Whittaker and Caio Borralho next. Borralho has just one loss in his pro MMA career and many feel he is due for a fight against a big name. Whittaker would fit that bill, but will it happen next?
