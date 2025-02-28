Alex Pereira responds to Daniel Cormier’s criticism over decision to corner Sean Strickland at UFC 312

By Harry Kettle - February 28, 2025

Alex Pereira has responded to Daniel Cormier’s criticism of his decision to corner Sean Strickland back at UFC 312.

Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira

As we know, Alex Pereira will return to action at UFC 313. He is set to defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against Magomed Ankalaev, in what is one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year thus far.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier explains why he’s concerned about Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 preparation

While many are excited to see it, some wonder whether or not Pereira is training as hard as he should be. One reason for that is his recent appearance down under to corner Sean Strickland at UFC 312.

In a recent interview, Pereira responded to these concerns – and in particular, comments made by Daniel Cormier.

Pereira responds to Cormier

“Sean and I have a good friendship now and a lot of people are thinking that I just went out there to be in his corner,” he told Bloody Elbow in an exclusive chat as part of his role as Stake ambassador. “But I had these prior commitments in Australia and it just ended up that it worked out for me to be over there.

“I heard people saying ‘oh he doesn’t even speak English, what difference does it make him being there?’ But we have the same kind of energy, we’re on the same vibe, both fighting in the same company so there’s a lot of good rapport between us.

“I can say to Daniel Cormier and a bunch of the other specialists saying that I shouldn’t have gone out there that I’ve been in this situation before. It’s actually been worse before when I was in Australia and had signed up to fight but didn’t even know I was going to do that.

“This time it was all very planned out, I knew what I was going to do. I took basically my whole team down there, I had eight people in Australia with me and we knew exactly what to do so we had it all very well planned out.

“A lot of people are talking about the travelling and all of the trips, maybe it’s not the ideal situation. But I feel like I’m very experienced with that and I’ve done this a million times to be honest.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Daniel Cormier Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev

Henry Cejudo believes Ilia Topuria should get Islam Makhachev title fight

Harry Kettle - February 28, 2025
Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Joe Rogan explains why he still views Jon Jones as the “greatest fighter of all time” despite previous controversies

Harry Kettle - February 28, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has explained why he still views Jon Jones as the greatest fighter in the history of mixed martial arts.

Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev
UFC

Justin Gaethje opens as underdog in rematch with Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313

Cole Shelton - February 27, 2025

Justin Gaethje has opened as the betting underdog in his rematch against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313.

Dana White, Donald Trump
UFC

REPORT | FBI seeking partnership with the UFC to train field agents

Josh Evanoff - February 27, 2025

According to a new report, the FBI wants a partnership with the UFC.

Austin Vanderford Nikolay Veretennikov UFC Seattle
UFC

Austin Vanderford opens up on crazy circumstances which led to UFC Seattle debut: "It was just cool"

Josh Evanoff - February 27, 2025

Welterweight contender Austin Vanderford couldn’t be happier to finally be a member of the UFC.

Asu Almabayev

Asu Almabayev expecting title shot with win over Manel Kape in UFC Vegas 103 main event: "I'm ready!"

Josh Evanoff - February 27, 2025
Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier believes Conor McGregor could return to the UFC despite long hiatus: "He's addicted to the limelight"

Josh Evanoff - February 27, 2025

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has mixed feelings on Conor McGregor’s return.

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier claims he asked UFC for Justin Gaethje trilogy at UFC 313: "I'm the one who reached out"

Cole Shelton - February 27, 2025

Dustin Poirier says he asked the UFC for the trilogy match against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313.

Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena plans to 'steamroll' Belal Muhammad in UFC 315 title fight

Fernando Quiles - February 27, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena isn’t short on confidence going into his first UFC championship opportunity.

Arman Tsarukyan
Justin Gaethje

Arman Tsarukyan denies turning down UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje

Fernando Quiles - February 27, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan is speaking out following claims that he turned down a UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje.