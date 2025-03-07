Sean Strickland’s coach explains mistake he made with post-UFC 312 comments

By Fernando Quiles - March 7, 2025

Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick has shared where he feels he went wrong after Sean Strickland’s UFC 312 loss.

Sean Strickland Eric Nicksick

Strickland fell short in his bid to become a two-time UFC Middleweight Champion in his rematch with Dricus du Plessis. While the two had a highly competitive meeting in their first go-around, Strickland had no answer for “Stillknocks” in their Feb. 8 rematch. It was clear that Strickland and Nicksick were not on the same page throughout the fight.

This led to Nicksick publicly telling Ariel Helwani that he trains world champions, and Strickland needs to decide what he wants to do going forward. Strickland caught wind of the comments and said it’s unlikely that Nicksick will be in his corner from here on.

RELATED: ERIC NICKSICK ADMITS HE MADE A MISTAKE CRITICIZING SEAN STRICKLAND PUBLICALLY FOLLOWING UFC TITLE LOSS: “A MISCALCULATION”

Eric Nicksick Reveals What He Did Wrong With Sean Strickland

Appearing on MMA Junkie Radio, Eric Nicksick discussed how he might have taken the wrong approach following a tough loss for Sean Strickland.

“The timing was wrong on my part, and the wording wasn’t as crystal clear as what I should have gotten out,” Nicksick said. “Everyone in the gym that knows me, Sean included, knew where my heart was and knew where my head was and the point that I was trying to get across.

“Sean said that to me immediately via text. He was like, ‘Hey man, I know exactly what you mean.’ I saw him in person that same Thursday. We hugged, high-fived. ‘I’m going out snowboarding.’ We had a good conversation. So as far as I’m concerned, everything’s good on our end.”

Nicksick said that his comments about Strickland’s UFC 312 performance were made because he cares about the former UFC Middleweight Champion. He also said that he isn’t concerned with those who criticized him for his tone. As far as whether or not he should’ve made those comments publicly goes, Nicksick admits he wonders if that was a mistake.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Eric Nicksick Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC 313 weigh-ins

UFC 313 weigh-in results: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev official

Fernando Quiles - March 7, 2025
Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev
Rafael Fiziev

Justin Gaethje admits UFC title hopes are "in the toilet" with loss to Rafael Fiziev

Harry Kettle - March 7, 2025

Justin Gaethje has admitted that his UFC championship hopes are pretty much gone if he loses to Rafael Fiziev.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Rafael Fiziev

Rafael Fiziev reveals why he thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov is the greatest of all time

Harry Kettle - March 7, 2025

Rafael Fiziev has revealed that he considers Khabib Nurmagomedov to be the best of all time. He also has a very simple explanation as to why.

Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, Knockdown, UFC 300, UFC
Paul Felder

Paul Felder gives his thoughts on Justin Gaethje returning to his violent roots

Harry Kettle - March 7, 2025

UFC commentator Paul Felder has given his thoughts on Justin Gaethje returning to his violent roots for his fight at UFC 313.

Belal Muhammad
UFC

Belal Muhammad questions why Palestinian flag isn't next to his name in UFC rankings

Harry Kettle - March 7, 2025

UFC champion Belal Muhammad has questioned why the Palestinian flag isn’t next to his name in the UFC men’s rankings.

Alex Morono

Alex Morono looking to do "15 minutes of damage" against Carlos Leal and prove doubters wrong at UFC 313

Cole Shelton - March 7, 2025
Movsar Evloev
Diego Lopes

Movsar Evloev shares prediction for Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes title fight

Cole Shelton - March 6, 2025

Movsar Evloev has shared his prediction for the upcoming featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

Anderson Silva
UFC

UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva reveals he'll "never retire" ahead of 50th birthday: "I'm not done fighting"

Josh Evanoff - March 6, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva believes he will never retire from fighting.

Rob Font, UFC Seattle
UFC

UFC Seattle salaries revealed: Rob Font leads the way as nine fighters pocket six-figures

Cole Shelton - March 6, 2025

The UFC was in Seattle on February 22 and the salaries for the event have now been disclosed and Rob Font led the way.

Joe Rogan, Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria teases massive fight announcement is on the way: "You won't believe it."

Josh Evanoff - March 6, 2025

Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria hopes to have his next fight announced soon.