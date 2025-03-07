Sean Strickland’s coach explains mistake he made with post-UFC 312 comments

Eric Nicksick Reveals What He Did Wrong With Sean Strickland

Appearing on MMA Junkie Radio, Eric Nicksick discussed how he might have taken the wrong approach following a tough loss for Sean Strickland.

“The timing was wrong on my part, and the wording wasn’t as crystal clear as what I should have gotten out,” Nicksick said. “Everyone in the gym that knows me, Sean included, knew where my heart was and knew where my head was and the point that I was trying to get across.

“Sean said that to me immediately via text. He was like, ‘Hey man, I know exactly what you mean.’ I saw him in person that same Thursday. We hugged, high-fived. ‘I’m going out snowboarding.’ We had a good conversation. So as far as I’m concerned, everything’s good on our end.”

Nicksick said that his comments about Strickland’s UFC 312 performance were made because he cares about the former UFC Middleweight Champion. He also said that he isn’t concerned with those who criticized him for his tone. As far as whether or not he should’ve made those comments publicly goes, Nicksick admits he wonders if that was a mistake.