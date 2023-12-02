Arman Tsarukyan says he’ll be “the best lightweight in the world” after UFC Austin

By Cole Shelton - December 1, 2023

Arman Tsarukyan plans to make a statement at UFC Austin.

Arman Tsarukyan

Tsarukyan is set to headline UFC Austin on Saturday against Beneil Dariush in a very intriguing lightweight scrap. It’s a pivotal fight for the division as the winner will likely be a win away from a title shot. Tsarukyan is currently a sizeable betting favorite to get his hand raised on Saturday.

However, even though Arman Tsarukyan enters the matchup ranked eighth at lightweight, he believes a win over Beneil Dariush proves he’s the best lightweight and the number one contender at 155lbs.

“I feel amazing, so excited to be here in Austin. Can’t wait to be the best lightweight in the world and to be contender number one for the title,” Arman Tsarukyan said after the UFC Austin ceremonial weigh-ins.

Although Tsarukyan thinks he can become the best lightweight in the world with a win, that spot currently belongs to the champ Islam Makhachev. The two also fought in Tsarukyan’s UFC debut which he took on short notice in a fight he lost by decision, but it was a very competitive fight.

Ever since then, Arman Tsarukyan has been chasing a rematch with Islam Makhachev. A win over Beneil Dariush will get him one step closer to getting a title shot. But, for the Makhachev rematch to happen Islam will first need to beat Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje before Tsarukyan can get a title shot.

Arman Tsarukyan (20-3) is coming off a TKO win over Joaquim Silva back in June. Prior to that, he beat Damir Ismagulov by decision to return to the win column after dropping a decision to Mateusz Gamrot in his first UFC main event. Tsarukyan is 7-2 inside the UFC with notable wins over Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Matt Frevola, and David Ramos among tohers.

