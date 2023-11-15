Dana White pushes back over Donald Trump support: “Go f*** yourself.”

By Zain Bando - November 14, 2023

By now, it’s well-known that UFC CEO Dana White has no filter, even regarding business relationships.

Dana White

Dana White, company president since 2001, appeared on Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast to discuss various topics. Still, most of the episode focused on building a successful business, allowing White to go on another classic rant.

Dana White has endorsed ex-President Donald Trump for two decades, dating back to the early years of the Zuffa LLC era when the UFC was still trying to get sanctioned in all 50 U.S. states. Eventually, by 2016, the UFC would do just that.

While glossing over unfair business deals gone wrong, Dana White, who has not publicly stated much regarding sponsors that aren’t already expected by fans across the world, took a jab at an unnamed sponsor who tried to censor White’s social media.

“Me too,” Dana White said when asked about him and companies not aligning. “This happened to me. I posted a video for Trump, right? On my personal social media, and one of our big sponsors called and said, ‘Take that down.’ You know what I said: Go ‘f*** yourself.’ You vote for whoever you want to vote for, and I’ll vote for whoever I want to vote for. That’s how this works.”

White added as long as his values align with the company he’s partnered with, he could care less what other people do,

“I don’t even care who you’re voting for,” White said. “It’s none of my f***ing business, but f*** you. Don’t ever f***ing call me and tell me who to vote for. Yeah.”

It’s safe to assume White’s relationship with said sponsor took a dark turn rather quickly, though he did not elaborate further.

White was seen with Trump, Kid Rock and Tucker Carlson Saturday night in New York City to the eruption of the Madison Square Garden audience.

What are your thoughts on Dana White’s opinions regarding cancel culture? Let us know, Penn Nation!

 

