Conor McGregor releases statement following the death of legendary Irish singer Sinead O’Connor

Conor McGregor has released a statement following the death of legendary Irish singer Sinead O’Connor.

It was announced earlier today that acclaimed Irish singer Sinead O’Connor had died at the age of 56.

The singer was married four times and had four children. O’Connor is survived by three of her children, Jake, Roisin and Yeshua. A fourth son, Shane, died by suicide at the age of 17 just last year.

A statement was issued to the ‘BBC’ by the family:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The Dublin performer released a total of 10 studio albums. Sineads’ song ‘Nothing Compares 2 U ‘ was named the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards. In 1991, O’Connor was named artist of the year by Rolling Stone magazine.

It was just earlier this year that O’Connor was presented with the inaugural award for Classic Irish Album at the RTÉ Choice Music Awards.

Sinead was known for her activism and spiritualism. The singer often oozed controversy, by her own admission and actions. Converting to Islam in 2018, she adopted the name Shuhada’ Sadaqat.

Several condolences are pouring in for the loss of the singer, including heartfelt condolences from the Irishman, Conor McGregor.

McGregor took to ‘Twitter‘ with two photos of Sinead O’Connor and the fighter with the caption:

“The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure.”

The two have a history, it was back in July of 2015 at UFC 189 that Sinead O’Connor sang during Conor McGregor’s (22-6 MMA) walkout for his interim featherweight title fight with Chad Mendes (18-5 MMA). McGregor would win that fight by TKO at 4:57 of round 2.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

