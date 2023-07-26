Conor McGregor releases statement following the death of legendary Irish singer Sinead O’Connor

By Susan Cox - July 26, 2023

Conor McGregor has released a statement following the death of legendary Irish singer Sinead O’Connor.

Conor McGregor, Sinead O'Connor, Death, UFC

It was announced earlier today that acclaimed Irish singer Sinead O’Connor had died at the age of 56.

The singer was married four times and had four children. O’Connor is survived by three of her children, Jake, Roisin and Yeshua. A fourth son, Shane, died by suicide at the age of 17 just last year.

A statement was issued to the ‘BBC’ by the family:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The Dublin performer released a total of 10 studio albums. Sineads’ song ‘Nothing Compares 2 U ‘ was named the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards. In 1991, O’Connor was named artist of the year by Rolling Stone magazine.

It was just earlier this year that O’Connor was presented with the inaugural award for Classic Irish Album at the RTÉ Choice Music Awards.

Sinead was known for her activism and spiritualism. The singer often oozed controversy, by her own admission and actions. Converting to Islam in 2018, she adopted the name Shuhada’ Sadaqat.

Several condolences are pouring in for the loss of the singer, including heartfelt condolences from the Irishman, Conor McGregor.

McGregor took to ‘Twitter‘ with two photos of Sinead O’Connor and the fighter with the caption:

“The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure.” 

The two have a history, it was back in July of 2015 at UFC  189 that Sinead O’Connor sang during Conor McGregor’s (22-6 MMA) walkout for his interim featherweight title fight with Chad Mendes (18-5 MMA). McGregor would win that fight by TKO at 4:57 of round 2.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

Do you have a favorite memory of the Irish performer?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Donald Cerrone, Cowboy, Joe Rogan, Brendan Schaub

Donald Cerrone challenges “little girl” Andrew Tate to fight on Musk vs Zuckerberg undercard

Susan Cox - July 26, 2023
Justin-Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje explains why there’s been no trash talk ahead of rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 291

Susan Cox - July 26, 2023

Justin Gaethje is explaining why there’s been no trash talk ahead of his rematch with Dustin Poirier.

Kevin Holland
Michael Chiesa

Kevin Holland admits Colby Covington would probably take him down but says his wrestling is good enough for Michael Chiesa

Cole Shelton - July 26, 2023

Kevin Holland knows his takedown defense isn’t top level just yet but says it’s plenty good enough to beat Michael Chiesa at UFC 291.

Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping believes Tom Aspinall would make quick work of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones: “I don’t think he can hold a candle to Tom”

Susan Cox - July 26, 2023

Michael Bisping believes Tom Aspinall would make quick work of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

UFC 291 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 BMF title fight

Cole Shelton - July 26, 2023

In the main event of UFC 291, the vacant BMF title is up for grabs as Dustin Poirier takes on Justin Gaethje in a highly-anticipated rematch. Heading into the scrap, Poirier is a -162 favorite while ‘The Highlight’ is a +126 underdog on FanDuel.

Israel Adesanya

Sean O’Malley dubs Israel Adesanya as “the best champ UFC's ever seen”

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2023
Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje
Dustin Poirier

Brendan Schaub details the “significant advantage” Dustin Poirier has over Justin Gaethje at UFC 291

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2023

MMA analyst and former fighter Brendan Schaub has explained the advantage he believes Dustin Poirier holds over Justin Gaethje.

Jon Anik, UFC Fight Island
Jiri Prochazka

Jon Anik details the “dream fight” that Mick Maynard and the UFC attempted to make

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2023

UFC commentator Jon Anik has spoken candidly about a light heavyweight dream fight that Mick Maynard wanted to book.

Jorge Masvidal, Ben Askren, Conor McGregor, Chael Sonnen
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal reacts after Ben Askren calls for rematch

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2023

Former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has reacted to Ben Askren calling for a rematch with him in the future.

Jan Blachowicz
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz explains why he asked the UFC for Alex Pereira matchup, plans to "test" his striking against the Brazilian at UFC 291

Cole Shelton - July 25, 2023

Jan Blachowicz wanted some time off after his last fight.