Lions Nation MMA rallies behind Jeremy Pacatiw ahead of ONE Fight Night 21

Jeremy Pacatiw may be coming off a 16-month layoff, but his teammates at Lions Nation MMA are brimming with confidence in his ability to seize the moment.

“The Juggernaut” reports for duty at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video this Friday, April 5. There, he takes on Wang Shuo in a bantamweight MMA clash. The fight airs live in U.S. primetime at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While some might view Pacatiw’s extended absence as a potential setback, his comrades see it differently.

Eduard Folayang is one of Pacatiw’s staunchest supporters.

The former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion has closely observed Pacatiw’s time away from the limelight. And he is impressed by his commitment to staying active.

“I still have a lot of faith in Jeremy, even if he hasn’t fought in a while. Despite the fact that he was waiting for a call, he has consistently looked for ways to improve,” Folayang told The MMA Superfan.

Instead of allowing himself to stagnate, the Filipino spitfire delved into other facets of martial arts.

Pacatiw competed for the Philippine National Kickboxing Team at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games, where he finished with a silver medal.

Furthermore, Pacatiw grabbed the opportunity to expand his knowledge of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Gibran Langbayan.

His dedication to improve has not gone unnoticed among his peers, including Joshua Pacio.

“I can honestly say he’s more motivated than ever. You can tell by the fire in his eyes and his constant display of his explosiveness in training,” Pacio said.

“Whether he’s the one helping in camp or training for his own fight, you can see that Jeremy strives to level up.

Indeed, Pacatiw’s devotion to his craft extended beyond his own pursuits. He played a pivotal role in Joshua Pacio’s training camp for the rematch against Jarred Brooks this past March.

Pacio, in turn, can’t wait to see Pacatiw step into the spotlight.

“He has been in training for a long time. He was there for me when I needed training partners for my last fight. Now, this is the opportunity for him to demonstrate what he’s learned and worked hard for,” the reigning ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion said.