Lions Nation MMA rallies behind Jeremy Pacatiw ahead of ONE Fight Night 21

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 3, 2024

Jeremy Pacatiw may be coming off a 16-month layoff, but his teammates at Lions Nation MMA are brimming with confidence in his ability to seize the moment.

Jeremy Pacatiw

“The Juggernaut” reports for duty at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video this Friday, April 5. There, he takes on Wang Shuo in a bantamweight MMA clash. The fight airs live in U.S. primetime at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While some might view Pacatiw’s extended absence as a potential setback, his comrades see it differently.

Eduard Folayang is one of Pacatiw’s staunchest supporters.

The former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion has closely observed Pacatiw’s time away from the limelight. And he is impressed by his commitment to staying active.

“I still have a lot of faith in Jeremy, even if he hasn’t fought in a while. Despite the fact that he was waiting for a call, he has consistently looked for ways to improve,” Folayang told The MMA Superfan.

Instead of allowing himself to stagnate, the Filipino spitfire delved into other facets of martial arts.

Pacatiw competed for the Philippine National Kickboxing Team at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games, where he finished with a silver medal.

Furthermore, Pacatiw grabbed the opportunity to expand his knowledge of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Gibran Langbayan.

His dedication to improve has not gone unnoticed among his peers, including Joshua Pacio.

“I can honestly say he’s more motivated than ever. You can tell by the fire in his eyes and his constant display of his explosiveness in training,” Pacio said.

“Whether he’s the one helping in camp or training for his own fight, you can see that Jeremy strives to level up.

Indeed, Pacatiw’s devotion to his craft extended beyond his own pursuits. He played a pivotal role in Joshua Pacio’s training camp for the rematch against Jarred Brooks this past March.

Pacio, in turn, can’t wait to see Pacatiw step into the spotlight.

“He has been in training for a long time. He was there for me when I needed training partners for my last fight. Now, this is the opportunity for him to demonstrate what he’s learned and worked hard for,” the reigning ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion said.

Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio guarantee victory in Jeremy Pacatiw’s favor

Both Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio see Jeremy Pacatiw defeating Wang Shuo at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video.

Pacio even goes as far as predicting a submission victory. This is reminiscent of Pacatiw’s conquest of Tial Thang in December 2022 — a performance that earned the Lions Nation MMA member a $50,000 bonus.

“I see Jeremy winning in spectacular fashion. It’s possible he can win this in the first or second round by submission,” Pacio said.

For Folayang, Pacatiw’s multidimensional skill set presents a significant leverage over Wang.

“Wang is a striker, and Jeremy is also a striker. But let’s not forget that Jeremy won his last fight by submission,” Folayang added.

“This is MMA, and if Jeremy can utilize the other facets of the sport in his favor, it will give him an advantage.”

In fact, Folayang doesn’t rule out the possibility of Pacatiw walking away with another lucrative incentive from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

“The fact that Jeremy received a bonus before, I believe, motivates him to perform even better this time around. Of course, he understands that if he does well, he will be rewarded. So the reward may further fuel his desire to win,” Folayang said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Ben Tynan

Ben Tynan promises to be "one of the biggest names" in ONE Championship

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 3, 2024
Jonathan Di Bella
ONE Championship

Jonathan Di Bella believes win over Pranjanchai will thrust him into spotlight

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 3, 2024

Jonathan Di Bella is aware of the litmus test that awaits him at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

Duke Didier
ONE Championship

Duke Didier plans to "try things out" against wrestling ace Ben Tynan at ONE Fight Night 21

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 2, 2024

For Duke Didier, his upcoming bout against Ben Tynan presents an intriguing challenge.

Suablack Tor Pran49
ONE Championship

Suablack promises to finish Vladimir Kuzmin at ONE Fight Night 21

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 1, 2024

Suablack Tor Pran49 is poised to make his mark on the global stage once again.

Regian Eersel
ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 21: Where to watch in North America

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 1, 2024

April is shaping up to be a month of high-octane action as ONE Championship delivers another stacked card to the U.S. primetime audience.

Johan Ghazali

Johan Ghazali returns to battle Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 1, 2024
Marat Grigorian
ONE Championship

Marat Grigorian vows to put all-out effort in world title bid: “I’m going to risk everything”

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 1, 2024

For Marat Grigorian, the quest for ONE Championship glory has become an unwavering obsession.

Xiong Jing Nan
Stamp Fairtex

Xiong vs. Stamp, Haggerty vs. Superlek banner ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 30, 2024

Two epic World Champion vs. World Champion bouts will grace the marquee of ONE Championship’s return to the U.S. on September 6.

Superbon Singha Mawynn
ONE Championship

Superbon aims to dominate Marat Grigorian in rematch: “I think I have improved more”

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 29, 2024

Superbon Singha Mawynn finds himself standing at the precipice of another golden opportunity.

Jacob Smith
ONE Championship

Jacob Smith looks to spoil Denis Puric’s birthday at ONE Fight Night 21

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 29, 2024

Jacob Smith is determined to cast a shadow over Denis Puric‘s special day.