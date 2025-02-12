Jared Cannonier believes he will KO Gregory Rodrigues once he “slows down” at UFC Vegas 102

By Cole Shelton - February 11, 2025

Jared Cannonier expects to get back into the win column in a big way at UFC Vegas 102 on Saturday.

Jared Cannonier

Cannonier is set to headline the Fight Night card at the UFC Apex against Gregory Rodrigues. Cannonier is on a two-fight losing streak and because of that, he’s a +176 underdog while Rodrigues is a -230 favorite on FanDuel. Despite being on a two-fight losing streak and being the underdog, Cannonier has full confidence he will get his hand raised and will do so by KO.

“I plan on knocking him out, I think it will be a TKO, possibly in the second or third round,” Cannonier said to James Lynch of Sportskeeda. “He tends to slow down a little bit, I’m working really hard on my cardio for that not to be an issue, I plan on not taking any damage, I plan on being hard to hit, and hitting him as many times as possible. I’m always hoping for the best, my last two fights haven’t gone that way. But, I’m always hoping for the best. I’m always working and training to improve and to bring the best that’s in my mind to reality.”

If Cannonier does KO Gregory Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 102 it would be a statement win for him. It also would put the ‘Killa Gorilla’ back into title contention at middleweight as he would prove he’s still a contender in the division.

Jared Cannonier vows to look like a different fighter

Entering UFC Vegas 102, Jared Cannonier is confident he will turn back the clock and remind everyone he still is a contender at middleweight.

Cannonier likes the style matchup against Rodrigues. Part of the reason why he expects to get a KO is due to how good he feels in training.

“I’m going to look like a completely different fighter. And, the goal isn’t to just keep busy, the goal is to win, so I’m going to start winning. I don’t see a close in the distance future, I’m going as long as my body holds up,” Cannonier said.

Cannonier is 17-8 as a pro and coming off a decision loss to Caio Borralho. Cannonier is 10-8 in the UFC and ranked seventh at middleweight.

