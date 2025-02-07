Dominick Cruz announces retirement after latest injury: “I gave everything I had”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has announced his retirement from MMA.

Cruz was supposed to fight Rob Font in the co-main event of UFC Seattle. However, it was revealed he suffered an injury on Wednesday which forced him out of the bout.

Now, a day later, Dominick Cruz took to social media to announce his retirement from MMA.

To the fans worldwide, I have poured every ounce of myself into this sport for the last 25 years. I was really hopeful for one final fight but unfortunately, two shoulder dislocations in 8 months calls an end to this guy’s career. I gave everything I had and put it into… pic.twitter.com/2X5fB6NXnZ — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) February 6, 2025

“To the fans worldwide. I have poured every ounce of myself into this sport for the last 25 years,” Dominick Cruz wrote. “I was really hopeful for one final fight. But, unfortunately, two shoulder dislocations in 8 months calls an end to this guy’s career. I gave everything I had and put it into preparation and training for this fight —focusing on my cardio and my body for the past year. But sometimes, the body just doesn’t cooperate. The pain isn’t as bad now that my shoulder is back in place, but the second dislocation was far more complicated than the first. This sport has been everything to me—it’s helped to shape who I am.”