Dominick Cruz announces retirement after latest injury: “I gave everything I had”

By Cole Shelton - February 6, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has announced his retirement from MMA.

Dominick Cruz

Cruz was supposed to fight Rob Font in the co-main event of UFC Seattle. However, it was revealed he suffered an injury on Wednesday which forced him out of the bout.

Now, a day later, Dominick Cruz took to social media to announce his retirement from MMA.

“To the fans worldwide. I have poured every ounce of myself into this sport for the last 25 years,” Dominick Cruz wrote. “I was really hopeful for one final fight. But, unfortunately, two shoulder dislocations in 8 months calls an end to this guy’s career. I gave everything I had and put it into preparation and training for this fight —focusing on my cardio and my body for the past year. But sometimes, the body just doesn’t cooperate. The pain isn’t as bad now that my shoulder is back in place, but the second dislocation was far more complicated than the first. This sport has been everything to me—it’s helped to shape who I am.”

Dominick Cruz grateful for everything

“Thank you to the @ufc for building this platform and paving the way for fighters like myself and so many others,” Dominick Cruz continued. “The UFC broke barriers to set the stage not just for us as fighters. Also for every mma sports organization that followed them across the bridge created throughout politics in order to allow our sport to take place LEGALLY in the United States and now the world. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who booked tickets, hotels, and flights to support me. Thank you all for being there through every moment, every victory, and every challenge. You’ve made this journey unforgettable. Thank you for the love and support. I will carry it with me always. With love, Dominick.”

Dominick Cruz became a pro fighter in 2005 and started his career out 9-0 before losing to Urijah Faber for the WEC featherweight champion. After the los, Cruz then went on a 13-fight winning streak including being the WEC and UFC bantamweight champion.

Cruz ended his career with a record of 24-4 and last fought in August of 2022 when he was knocked out by Marlon Vera. Cruz has notable wins over TJ Dillashaw, Urijah Faber, Demetrious Johnson, and Joseph Benavidez among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

