Daniel Cormier shares his thoughts on the possibility of Conor McGregor headlining UFC 300

Cormier questions McGregor as UFC 300 headliner

“Does Conor McGregor top all those title fights and headline? And if he doesn’t, how do you have a conversation with Conor about him not being in the headlining seat when most of the people who will tune in will be watching Conor? But when you watch Conor’s fights, he has been on a bit of a downturn. He has not won many fights, but I think that speaks to the star power that he possesses. That even though he is on that type of a run, he’s still maybe the guy that, when you look at the biggest fight in the history of the sport and the history of the company, they go, ‘You know what? Title fights or not, you are still going to be the headlining act.’ Is Conor McGregor the headlining act at UFC 300, or does he go before people that are holding championship belts?”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

