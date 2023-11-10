UFC 295: ‘Procházka vs. Pereira’ Weigh-in Results – 2 Fighters Miss Weight

The UFC 295 ‘Procházka vs. Pereira’ weigh-in results are in.

The official UFC weigh-ins took place today, Friday, November 10th at the UFC host hotel in New York.

UFC 295 will take place tomorrow, Saturday November 11th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The main event will feature a light heavyweight title bout between Jiří Procházka (29-3 MMA) and Alex Pereira (8-2 MMA).

‘BJP’ has 13 consecutive wins in the Octagon, his latest victory coming against Glover Teixeira (33-9MMA) in June of 2022 at UFC 275.

‘Poatan’ is hot off a victory over Jan Blachowicz (29-10 MMA) this past July at UFC 291. Pereira will be attempting to become the UFC’s newest two-division titleholder.

Procházka, the former light heavyweight champion, will go head to head with Pereira, the former middleweight champion to battle it out for the vacant UFC light heavyweight belt.

The co-main event of UFC 295 will feature Sergei Pavlovich (18-1 MMA) taking on Tom Aspinall (13-3 MMA) with the interim UFC heavyweight title on the line.

Pavlovich is on a six fight winning streak, his latest TKO victory coming against Curtis Blaydes (17-4 MMA) in April of this year.

Aspinall most recently fought and defeated Marcin Tybura (24-8 MMA) by TKO this past July.

The Official UFC 295 Weigh-In’s can be found below:

Main Card (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Jiri Prochazka (204.2) vs. Alex Pereira (204)

Sergei Pavlovich (259.8) vs. Tom Aspinall (261.6)

Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115.6)

Matt Frevola (155.6) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (156)

Diego Lopes (145.4) vs. Pat Sabatini (145.8)

Preliminary Card (ESPNews, 8 p.m. ET)

Stephen Erceg (125.6) vs. Alessandro Costa (125.4)

Tabatha Ricci (115.4) vs. Lupita Godinez (115)

Mateusz Rebecki (155.8) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (158) **

Nazim Sadykhov (155.6) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (154.8)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Jared Gordon (155.6) vs. Mark Madsen (155.6)

John Castaneda (137.6) vs. Kang Kyung-ho (138)

Joshua Van (125.8) vs. Kevin Borjas (125.8)

Dennis Buzukja (145.6) vs. Jamall Emmers (147)*

*Emmers misses featherweight limit by one pound

**Roberts misses lightweight limit by two pounds

