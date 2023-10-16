Dillon Danis issues high stakes challenge to Jake Paul: “If you knock me out I’ll retire forever”

Dillon Danis has issued a challenge to Jake Paul following his boxing defeat to Logan Paul last weekend.

On Saturday night, Dillon Danis lost via disqualification in his boxing match against Logan Paul in one of the most bizarre encounters in recent memory. Danis spoke a lot of trash in the lead-up to the contest but ultimately, couldn’t make much happen on fight night – or opted not to. Either way, it wasn’t a great showing, and he’s received a lot of negative criticism.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL SLAMS DILLON DANIS FOLLOWING BOXING MATCH WITH HIS BROTHER LOGAN

One man who has gone after Dillon for his performance is none other than Jake Paul, unsurprisingly. ‘The Problem Child’ was in attendance for the encounter and has since made his frustration known.

Now, Danis has issued a challenge to Jake for a future showdown.