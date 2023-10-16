Dillon Danis issues high stakes challenge to Jake Paul: “If you knock me out I’ll retire forever”
Dillon Danis has issued a challenge to Jake Paul following his boxing defeat to Logan Paul last weekend.
On Saturday night, Dillon Danis lost via disqualification in his boxing match against Logan Paul in one of the most bizarre encounters in recent memory. Danis spoke a lot of trash in the lead-up to the contest but ultimately, couldn’t make much happen on fight night – or opted not to. Either way, it wasn’t a great showing, and he’s received a lot of negative criticism.
One man who has gone after Dillon for his performance is none other than Jake Paul, unsurprisingly. ‘The Problem Child’ was in attendance for the encounter and has since made his frustration known.
Now, Danis has issued a challenge to Jake for a future showdown.
Hey @jakepaul your brother hits like a bitch if you knock me out I’ll retire forever and give everyone who likes this 2k 🎤🤷🏻♂️
— Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 15, 2023
Danis challenges Paul
“Hey @jakepaul your brother hits like a bitch if you knock me out I’ll retire forever and give everyone who likes this 2k”
In terms of how seriously Jake Paul will take this challenge, that remains to be seen. Paul has indicated that he wants a rematch against Tommy Fury, who beat KSI, at some point in the future, and he’ll likely also want to battle KSI himself down the line.
In terms of the event on Saturday, the production value was praised and there was definitely a big fight feel in the air for the main and co-main event. Now, it’s just a case of figuring out what is next for this sub-genre of the boxing realm.
Are you excited to see what is next for Dillon Danis and Jake Paul? Would you be interested in seeing the two square off with one another in the ring? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!
