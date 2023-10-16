Dillon Danis issues high stakes challenge to Jake Paul: “If you knock me out I’ll retire forever”

By Harry Kettle - October 16, 2023

Dillon Danis has issued a challenge to Jake Paul following his boxing defeat to Logan Paul last weekend.

Dillon Danis

On Saturday night, Dillon Danis lost via disqualification in his boxing match against Logan Paul in one of the most bizarre encounters in recent memory. Danis spoke a lot of trash in the lead-up to the contest but ultimately, couldn’t make much happen on fight night – or opted not to. Either way, it wasn’t a great showing, and he’s received a lot of negative criticism.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL SLAMS DILLON DANIS FOLLOWING BOXING MATCH WITH HIS BROTHER LOGAN

One man who has gone after Dillon for his performance is none other than Jake Paul, unsurprisingly. ‘The Problem Child’ was in attendance for the encounter and has since made his frustration known.

Now, Danis has issued a challenge to Jake for a future showdown.

Danis challenges Paul

“Hey @jakepaul your brother hits like a bitch if you knock me out I’ll retire forever and give everyone who likes this 2k”

In terms of how seriously Jake Paul will take this challenge, that remains to be seen. Paul has indicated that he wants a rematch against Tommy Fury, who beat KSI, at some point in the future, and he’ll likely also want to battle KSI himself down the line.

In terms of the event on Saturday, the production value was praised and there was definitely a big fight feel in the air for the main and co-main event. Now, it’s just a case of figuring out what is next for this sub-genre of the boxing realm.

Are you excited to see what is next for Dillon Danis and Jake Paul? Would you be interested in seeing the two square off with one another in the ring? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Dillon Danis Jake Paul

Related

Jake Paul Dillon Danis

Jake Paul slams Dillon Danis following boxing match with his brother Logan

Fernando Quiles - October 15, 2023
Dillon Danis
Logan Paul

Dillon Danis issues statement following DQ loss to Logan Paul

Fernando Quiles - October 15, 2023

Dillon Danis has spoken out after losing to Logan Paul via disqualification.

Tommy Fury, KSI, Boxing
KSI

Pros react after Tommy Fury defeats KSI

Chris Taylor - October 14, 2023

Today’s Misfits Boxing ‘The Prime Card’ was headlined by a highly anticipated fight between KSI and Tommy Fury.

KSI vs Tommy Fury
KSI

Tommy Fury defeats KSI (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 14, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s Misfits Boxing ‘The Prime Card’ results, including the main event between KSI and Tommy Fury.

Logan Paul, Dillon Danis, Boxing
Dillon Danis

Pros react after Logan Paul defeats Dillon Danis

Chris Taylor - October 14, 2023

Today’s Misfits Boxing ‘The Prime Card’ was co-headlined by a highly anticipated fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Logan Paul, Dillon Danis, KO, Boxing

Logan Paul defeats Dillon Danis via DQ (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 14, 2023
Gordon Ryan and Logan Paul
Dillon Danis

WATCH | Dillon Danis erupts after Logan Paul brings out Gordon Ryan for their weigh-ins face-off

Josh Evanoff - October 13, 2023

The Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis weigh-ins took a turn after Gordon Ryan appeared earlier today.

Brendan-Schaub-Dillon-Danis-Jake-Paul
Dillon Danis

Jake Paul claims Dillon Danis was nothing more than “a puppet” to help sell the Logan Paul fight: “He’s gonna go bankrupt”

Harry Kettle - October 13, 2023

Jake Paul has lashed out at Dillon Danis as his brother Logan prepares to take on the BJJ specialist this weekend.

Logan Paul, Chris Hansen
Logan Paul

WATCH | Logan Paul brings out 'To Catch A Predator' Host Chris Hansen To Confront Dillon Danis

Cole Shelton - October 12, 2023

Logan Paul went face-to-face with Dillon Danis on Thursday ahead of their boxing match on Saturday and he brought a guest with him.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

WATCH | Dillon Danis cuts Logan Paul's face during scuffle at press conference

Josh Evanoff - October 12, 2023

Dillon Danis cut Logan Paul’s face at the press conference ahead of their high-profile boxing match.