Jake Paul slams Dillon Danis following boxing match with his brother Logan

Jake Paul has put Dillon Danis on blast for his antics during the Logan Paul fight.

Fans of the influencer boxing craze were highly anticipating the grudge match between Danis and Paul. “El Jefe” and “The Maverick” were far from chummy going into their October 14 battle in Manchester Arena. It was quite clear that Danis didn’t have an answer for Paul’s ability to keep him at bay with his reach advantage. Danis had trouble stringing together any sort of meaningful offense.

The frustration was building for Danis, who resorted to using MMA tactics, which were illegal in boxing. The Bellator fighter had a point deduction for a takedown attempt in round six. Danis then went for a guillotine choke and chaos ensued. Danis slipped off to the mat, and Paul took a swipe at him. This led to Danis swinging punches at security guards who were trying to separate the two. Danis was disqualified.

