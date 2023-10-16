Jake Paul announces he will return to the boxing ring on December 15

By Susan Cox - October 16, 2023

Jake Paul has announced he will return to the boxing ring on December 15th.

Logan Paul and Jake Paul

‘The Problem Child’ has a record 7 wins (4 by knockout) and 1 loss in the ring.

Most recently Paul received an 8-round unanimous decision victory over UFC legend, Nate Diaz, on August 5th of this year.

Taking to ‘X‘, Jake Paul posted a short video of him in the ring, with the following caption:

“My destiny is to be a world champion and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step in that journey. Live on DAZN.”

To date there has been no opponent or location revealed for Jake Paul’s December fight.

It was just this past weekend that we saw Tommy Fury (10-0) take on KSI (1-1) in the main event of the MZ & DAZN card. It was Fury who was awarded the victory.

It would make sense that Paul, 26, would match-up with either Fury of KSI next.

Paul suffered his only career loss against Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on February 26th of this year. Fury won via split decision.

KSI and Jake Paul have had a longstanding beef with each other, which they would surely love to settle in the boxing ring.

It has been indicated that on Friday, October 27th, Amanda Serrano will face Danila Ramos in the ring and on that broadcast, it will be revealed who Paul’s next opponent will be.

Who would you like to see Jake Paul fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul

Related

Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis issues high stakes challenge to Jake Paul: “If you knock me out I’ll retire forever”

Harry Kettle - October 16, 2023
Dillon Danis
Logan Paul

Dillon Danis issues statement following DQ loss to Logan Paul

Fernando Quiles - October 15, 2023

Dillon Danis has spoken out after losing to Logan Paul via disqualification.

Tommy Fury, KSI, Boxing
KSI

Pros react after Tommy Fury defeats KSI

Chris Taylor - October 14, 2023

Today’s Misfits Boxing ‘The Prime Card’ was headlined by a highly anticipated fight between KSI and Tommy Fury.

KSI vs Tommy Fury
KSI

Tommy Fury defeats KSI (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 14, 2023

We have you covered for all of today’s Misfits Boxing ‘The Prime Card’ results, including the main event between KSI and Tommy Fury.

Logan Paul, Dillon Danis, Boxing
Dillon Danis

Pros react after Logan Paul defeats Dillon Danis

Chris Taylor - October 14, 2023

Today’s Misfits Boxing ‘The Prime Card’ was co-headlined by a highly anticipated fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Logan Paul, Dillon Danis, KO, Boxing

Logan Paul defeats Dillon Danis via DQ (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 14, 2023
Gordon Ryan and Logan Paul
Dillon Danis

WATCH | Dillon Danis erupts after Logan Paul brings out Gordon Ryan for their weigh-ins face-off

Josh Evanoff - October 13, 2023

The Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis weigh-ins took a turn after Gordon Ryan appeared earlier today.

Brendan-Schaub-Dillon-Danis-Jake-Paul
Dillon Danis

Jake Paul claims Dillon Danis was nothing more than “a puppet” to help sell the Logan Paul fight: “He’s gonna go bankrupt”

Harry Kettle - October 13, 2023

Jake Paul has lashed out at Dillon Danis as his brother Logan prepares to take on the BJJ specialist this weekend.

Logan Paul, Chris Hansen
Logan Paul

WATCH | Logan Paul brings out 'To Catch A Predator' Host Chris Hansen To Confront Dillon Danis

Cole Shelton - October 12, 2023

Logan Paul went face-to-face with Dillon Danis on Thursday ahead of their boxing match on Saturday and he brought a guest with him.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

WATCH | Dillon Danis cuts Logan Paul's face during scuffle at press conference

Josh Evanoff - October 12, 2023

Dillon Danis cut Logan Paul’s face at the press conference ahead of their high-profile boxing match.