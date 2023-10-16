Jake Paul announces he will return to the boxing ring on December 15

Jake Paul has announced he will return to the boxing ring on December 15th.

‘The Problem Child’ has a record 7 wins (4 by knockout) and 1 loss in the ring.

Most recently Paul received an 8-round unanimous decision victory over UFC legend, Nate Diaz, on August 5th of this year.

Taking to ‘X‘, Jake Paul posted a short video of him in the ring, with the following caption:

My destiny is to be a world champion and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step in that journey. Live on DAZN.@MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/kGh8GmXlET — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 16, 2023

“My destiny is to be a world champion and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step in that journey. Live on DAZN.”

To date there has been no opponent or location revealed for Jake Paul’s December fight.

It was just this past weekend that we saw Tommy Fury (10-0) take on KSI (1-1) in the main event of the MZ & DAZN card. It was Fury who was awarded the victory.

It would make sense that Paul, 26, would match-up with either Fury of KSI next.

Paul suffered his only career loss against Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on February 26th of this year. Fury won via split decision.

KSI and Jake Paul have had a longstanding beef with each other, which they would surely love to settle in the boxing ring.

It has been indicated that on Friday, October 27th, Amanda Serrano will face Danila Ramos in the ring and on that broadcast, it will be revealed who Paul’s next opponent will be.

Who would you like to see Jake Paul fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!