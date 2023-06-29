Dillon Danis claps back at UFC star Sean O’Malley: “Wishing death upon me shows how much of a pussy you are”

By Cole Shelton - June 29, 2023

Dillon Danis has unloaded on Sean O’Malley.

Dillon Danis and Sean O'Malley

O’Malley recently was asked on his podcast who is the one person he wouldn’t want to be, and he said Dillon Danis. He also didn’t stop there as he claimed if he was Danis he would put a bullet in his head so he wouldn’t have to be him.

“If I had to pick one person in this world not to be, it would be Dillon Danis. I’d be like holy s**t just put a bullet in my head. I do not want to be that guy,” Sean O’Malley said on his podcast.

After O’Malley’s comments went public, Dillon Danis saw it and took aim at ‘Suga’ in a since-deleted tweet.

Dillon Danis

“Wishing death upon me shows how much of a pussy you are at heart. I truly hope @funkmasterMMA (Aljamain Sterling) puts a old school NY beating on your snitch ass,” Danis wrote on Twitter.

RELATED: Michael Chandler remains confident he will still end up fighting Conor McGregor.

Right after sending the tweet, Dillon Danis deleted it but BJPENN.com was able to screenshot the tweet before it was removed. Why Danis decided to delete it right away is uncertain, and because of that, Sean O’Malley likely didn’t see Danis’ tweet.

As for their fighting careers, Sean O’Malley is set to fight Aljamain Sterling for the UFC’s bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 292 in Boston. He enters the title fight coming off a split decision win over Petr Yan back in October while also holding notable wins over Thomas Almeida, Eddie Wineland, and Raulian Paiva.

Dillon Danis, meanwhile, has not fought since Bellator 222 in June of 2019 when he submitted Max Humphrey. In his MMA debut, he submitted Kyle Walker in the first round at Bellator 198 and there has been no word on when or if he will fight in MMA again. ‘El Jefe’ was booked to box KSI earlier this year but ended up pulling out of the contest for undisclosed reasons.

