Noche UFC 3 Results: Diego Lopes TKO’s Jean Silva (Video)

By Chris Taylor - September 13, 2025
Diego Lopes UFC 306

We have you covered for all of today’s Noche UFC 3 results, including the featherweight main event between Diego Lopes and Jean Silva.

Lopes (26-7 MMA) will be competing for the first time since dropping a decision to Alex Volkanovski in a fight for the promotion‘s then-vacant featherweight title this past April at UFC 314. Prior to that setback, the Brazilian had strung together five straight wins, which included victories over Brian Ortega and Dan Ige.

Meanwhile, Jean Silva (16-2 MMA) currently boasts a thirteen-fight winning streak, with his latest victory coming by way of submission (ninja choke) against Bryce Mitchell this past April. ‘Lord’ has scored stoppage wins in all five of his most recent Octagon appearances.

Round one of the Noche UFC 3 headliner begins and Jean Silva misses with a spinning kick. Diego Lopes shoots in and is able to score an early takedown. The former title challenger with some big elbows and now Silva is split open. Diego moves to mount and continues to rain down punishment. He is battering Jean at the moment. Silva is able to sneak out the back door and will get to see a second round.

Round two of the Noche UFC main event begins and Jean Silva is looking to come out aggressively. He lands a big right hand that rocks Diego Lopes. ‘Lord’ follows up with a nice combination and then a hard kick to the front leg of his opponent. More good shots from Silva. What a turnaround from the opening five minutes. He continues to press forward. Lopes catches him with a spinning back elbow coming in. Jean Silva goes down! Diego with some follow up shots and this one is all over! WOW!

Official Noche UFC 3 Results: Diego Lopes def. Jean Silva via TKO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Lopes fight next following his TKO victory over Silva this evening in Texas?

