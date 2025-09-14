Noche UFC 3 Results: David Martinez defeats Rob Font (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - September 13, 2025
We have you covered for all of today’s Noche UFC 3 results, including the men’s bantamweight co-main event between Rob Font and David Martinez.

Font (22-9 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, his most recent victory being a split decision win over Jean Matsumoto this past February in Seattle. The 38-year-old veteran has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, David Martinez (13-1 MMA) most recently competed in March of this year, where he defeated Saimon Oliveira via first-round TKO. The ‘Black Spartan’ suffered his lone career defeat back in 2021, where he dropped a split decision to Gianni Vasquez.

Round one of the Noche UFC 3 co-headliner begins and David Martinez starts off quickly. He is landing some nice side kicks in the early moments here. Some good right hands now from the ‘Black Spartan’. Rob Font circles and looks to establish his boxing. He lands a clean 1-2. That definitely got the attention of Martinez. Still, the young fighter remains unfazed and lands some good punches of his own to close out the opening round.

Round two of the Noche UFC 3 co-main event begins and Rob Font appears to be gaining some confidence now. He’s established his jab and is beginning to work in some 1-2’s. Some sidekicks again from David Martinez, but that isn’t slowing Font’s momentum here. Another big 1-2 from the Boston native. He lands another. Martinez appears to be slowing down. All the momentum is with Font heading into round three.

The third and final round of this men’s bantamweight bout begins and David Martinez appears to have found a second wind. He is beating Font to the punches early here. Both men with jabs. Martinez staying more active. Ninety seconds remain. Rob Font is going to need something significant to steal back this round. Martinez is keeping his foot on the gas. Nothing big late from Font. Instead, it is a big right hand from Martinez that results in a late knockdown. Wow! The horn sounds and this will likely result in the biggest win of David Martinez’s career following 15 minutes of action.

Official Noche UFC 3 Results: David Martinez def. Rob Font by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Martinez fight next following his victory over Font this evening in Texas?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

