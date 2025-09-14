Pros react after Diego Lopes TKO’s Jean Silva at Noche UFC 3

Tonight’s UFC Noche 3 event was headlined by a key featherweight matchup between perennial division contenders Diego Lopes and Jean Silva.

Lopes (27-7 MMA) was competing for the first time since dropping a decision to Alex Volkanovski in a fight for the promotion‘s then-vacant featherweight title this past April at UFC 314. Prior to that setback, the Brazilian had strung together five straight wins, which included victories over Brian Ortega and Dan Ige.

Meanwhile, Jean Silva (16-3 MMA) entered tonight’s headliner boasting a thirteen-fight winning streak, with his most previous victory coming by way of submission (ninja choke) against Bryce Mitchell this past April. ‘Lord’ was coming off stoppage wins in all five of his most previous Octagon appearances.

Tonight’s Noche UFC 3 headliner resulted in an absolutely thrilling contest for as long as it lasted. Diego Lopes was able to get the fight to the floor early in the opening round and proceeded to batter ‘Lord’ with some heavy ground and pound. However, Jean Silva battled back quickly in round two, rocking Lopes with a right hand and then putting him on his bicycle. While moving in for a kill shot, Lopes countered Silva with a perfectly timed spinning elbow which sent Jean crashing to the floor. From there, Lopes promptly finished the fight with ground and pound.

Official Noche UFC 3 Results: Diego Lopes def. Jean Silva via TKO (spinning elbow and strikes) at 4:48 of Round 2

Post-fight reactions to Diego Lopes defeating Jean Silva at Noche UFC 3 below:

Diego hit him with his own move that was raw holy shit what a scrap — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 14, 2025

That spin elbow was on point and I’m convinced that Diego has one of the hardest skulls in the UFC…Silva was landing som bombs but Diego stayed strong! Amazing performance! #UFCNoche — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 14, 2025

Holy shit. What a fight!!! — michael (@bisping) September 14, 2025

It’s on!!!! Let’s go volkanovski. That was a great fight though 💪🏾 — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) September 14, 2025

Game of inches frfr congrats to Diego — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 14, 2025

