Pros react after Diego Lopes TKO’s Jean Silva at Noche UFC 3

By Chris Taylor - September 13, 2025
Diego Lopes, Jean Silva, Noche UFC 3, Noche UFC, Pros react, UFC

Tonight’s UFC Noche 3 event was headlined by a key featherweight matchup between perennial division contenders Diego Lopes and Jean Silva.

Lopes (27-7 MMA) was competing for the first time since dropping a decision to Alex Volkanovski in a fight for the promotion‘s then-vacant featherweight title this past April at UFC 314. Prior to that setback, the Brazilian had strung together five straight wins, which included victories over Brian Ortega and Dan Ige.

Meanwhile, Jean Silva (16-3 MMA) entered tonight’s headliner boasting a thirteen-fight winning streak, with his most previous victory coming by way of submission (ninja choke) against Bryce Mitchell this past April. ‘Lord’ was coming off stoppage wins in all five of his most previous Octagon appearances.

Tonight’s Noche UFC 3 headliner resulted in an absolutely thrilling contest for as long as it lasted. Diego Lopes was able to get the fight to the floor early in the opening round and proceeded to batter ‘Lord’ with some heavy ground and pound. However, Jean Silva battled back quickly in round two, rocking Lopes with a right hand and then putting him on his bicycle. While moving in for a kill shot, Lopes countered Silva with a perfectly timed spinning elbow which sent Jean crashing to the floor. From there, Lopes promptly finished the fight with ground and pound.

Official Noche UFC 3 Results: Diego Lopes def. Jean Silva via TKO (spinning elbow and strikes) at 4:48 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Lopes vs. Silva’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Diego Lopes defeating Jean Silva at Noche UFC 3 below:

Who would you like to see Lopes fight next following his TKO victory over Silva this evening in Texas?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Diego Lopes Jean Silva Noche UFC UFC

Related

Diego Lopes UFC 306

Noche UFC 3 Results: Diego Lopes TKO's Jean Silva (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 13, 2025
David Martinez, Noche UFC 3, Results, UFC
Noche UFC

Noche UFC 3 Results: David Martinez defeats Rob Font (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 13, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s Noche UFC 3 results, including the men’s bantamweight co-main event between Rob Font and David Martinez.

Kelvin Gastelum, Dustin Stoltzfus, Noche UFC, Noche UFC 3, Pros react, UFC
Kelvin Gastelum

Pros react after Kelvin Gastelum defeats Dustin Stoltzfus at Noche UFC 3

Chris Taylor - September 13, 2025

A catchweight contest between former TUF winner Kelvin Gastelum and Dustin Stoltzfus was featured on tonight’s Noche UFC 3 main card lineup.

Kelvin Gastelum
Kelvin Gastelum

Noche UFC 3 Results: Kelvin Gastelum defeats Dustin Stoltzfus (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 13, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s Noche UFC 3 results, including the catchweight bout between Kelvin Gastelum and Dustin Stoltzfus.

Noche UFC 3, Results, Diego Lopes, Jean Silva, UFC
Jean Silva

Noche UFC 3: 'Lopes vs. Silva' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - September 13, 2025

The Octagon returns to San Antonio for today’s Noche UFC 3 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva.

Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan booked against former UFC lightweight champ at ACBJJ 18

Dylan Bowker - September 13, 2025
Mandel Nallo
UFC

UFC contender "would love" Mandel Nallo on UFC Vancouver: "He's really mastered a lot of the elements of fighting"

Dylan Bowker - September 12, 2025

Mandel Nallo has finally punched his ticket to the UFC, and a long-time teammate of his is excited to see the former Bellator MMA veteran finally able to ply his trade under those bright octagon lights. ‘Rat Garbage’ secured a TKO win over Samuel Silva in the opening round of his Dana White’s Contender Series contest on September 2nd, which secured him a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Robert Whittaker pose
UFC

How Robert Whittaker almost wrestled a WWE star for real before UFC intervened

Dylan Bowker - September 12, 2025

Robert Whittaker is one of the most decorated mixed martial artists of this generation, but there was a time when he almost ventured into another martial art to compete against a prominent professional wrestler.

Din Thomas commentates at a UFC BJJ event, opposite Zhang Weili punching Tatiana Suarez during their fight at UFC 312
UFC

Din Thomas lambasts women's MMA as 'stale' in brutal assessment: "Not sure what happened!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 12, 2025

UFC analyst Din Thomas believes women’s MMA is at its lowest point.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico
UFC

Noche UFC Fighter "not opposed" to Joe Pyfer rematch once getting on a win streak

Dylan Bowker - September 12, 2025

Joe Pyfer has called for a particular rematch a few times over the intervening years with the fighter in question responding to the call for a sequel clash someday. Dustin Stoltzfus collides with Kelvin Gastelum at Noche UFC on September 13th with the bout being amended to a catchweight following the latter’s weight miss on the scales.