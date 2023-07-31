Derrick Lewis hopes to re-sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship after fighting out his contract at UFC 291: “I like it here”

UFC legend Derrick Lewis hopes to re-sign with the promotion after fighting out his contract at UFC 291.

Last Saturday night, Derrick Lewis returned in style. He secured a TKO win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima, and he did so in less than a minute. It marked a crucial return to form for the 38-year-old following a poor run, and it came as part of the last fight on his contract. The veteran knew he needed to make a statement, and that’s exactly what he did with the lights shining bright.

RELATED: DERRICK LEWIS EXPLAINS WHY HE REMOVED HIS TRUNKS FOLLOWING 33-SECOND TKO WIN AT UFC 291: “MY D*CK HAS A MIND OF ITS OWN”

Following his traditional post-fight antics, Lewis had time to reflect on his journey and what he wants next from his career. The free agent used his post-fight press conference to reiterate that he does, in fact, want to stay in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

“I’m hoping to stay here in the UFC,” Lewis said. “I like it here. I like the staff. … Everybody is cool here except for the media – y’all d*ckheads. F*ck all y’all, really. But go ahead – next question.”