Derrick Lewis hopes to re-sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship after fighting out his contract at UFC 291: “I like it here”
Last Saturday night, Derrick Lewis returned in style. He secured a TKO win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima, and he did so in less than a minute. It marked a crucial return to form for the 38-year-old following a poor run, and it came as part of the last fight on his contract. The veteran knew he needed to make a statement, and that’s exactly what he did with the lights shining bright.
RELATED: DERRICK LEWIS EXPLAINS WHY HE REMOVED HIS TRUNKS FOLLOWING 33-SECOND TKO WIN AT UFC 291: “MY D*CK HAS A MIND OF ITS OWN”
Following his traditional post-fight antics, Lewis had time to reflect on his journey and what he wants next from his career. The free agent used his post-fight press conference to reiterate that he does, in fact, want to stay in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
“I’m hoping to stay here in the UFC,” Lewis said. “I like it here. I like the staff. … Everybody is cool here except for the media – y’all d*ckheads. F*ck all y’all, really. But go ahead – next question.”
Lewis wants more
“I believe I do (have another title run),” Lewis said. “It’s just so crazy, so frustrating, me losing to the guys that I lost to. There’s no way in hell I should’ve lost to those guys. That was another reason why I wanted to train my ass off for this fight because now I have a lot of guys calling me out and I showed (what happens). The last guy that called me out was Curtis Blaydes, and you know what happened to that.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
What do you believe is next for Derrick Lewis? Will he re-sign? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Derrick Lewis UFC