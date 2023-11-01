Demetrious Johnson and Joe Rogan rave over Fabricio Andrade’s all-action style: “He’s a nasty man”

Fabricio Andrade is a mixed martial artist who has taken ONE Championship by storm.

His electrifying performances have earned him praise from the sport’s influential figures such as Demetrious Johnson and Joe Rogan.

Andrade’s stint in the world’s largest martial arts organization began in June 2020. Since then, he has become one of the brightest stars under the promotion’s banner.

With seven bouts under his belt in ONE, Andrade boasts an undefeated record, a testament to his undeniable talent.

What sets him apart is not just his wins but how he achieves them. Four of his victories have come by way of knockout, while one has been won via submission.

The moment that truly made “Wonder Boy” the talk of the town was his clash with former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker.

Andrade faced Lineker twice, and it was the intensity and drama of these battles that left a lasting impression on fans and experts alike.

Their first encounter in October 2022 ended in a no contest due to an accidental knee to the groin, leaving many hungry for a decisive outcome.

But in the rematch this past February, Andrade left no room for doubt. There, he secured a fourth-round stoppage victory, earning the ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title.

In their commentary and discussions about Andrade on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Johnson and Rogan couldn’t help but marvel at the Brazilian’s relentless and entertaining fighting style.

“F*****g beast, man! And I’m like, look, man, these guys are out there,” Rogan said.

“He’s a nasty man,” Johnson responded. “Yes, I think Fabricio Andrade is absolutely amazing.”