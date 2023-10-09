Sean Strickland takes aim at Belal Muhammad over his “pray for Palestine” post: “This is what you’d call a coward response”

By Susan Cox - October 9, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is taking aim at Belal Muhammad over his ‘pray for Palestine’ post.

Muhammad took to ‘X’ over the weekend with the following comment:

“Pray for Palestine”

The Israel-Palestine feud has been underway for many decades and has reared its ugly head again with Hamas launching a large-scale invasion of Israel on October 7th. Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has since declared war against Hamas.

Taking to ‘X‘ Sean Strickland had a message for Belal Muhammad:

“This is what you’d call a coward response. Instead of taking a stand against terrorism and advocating for a peaceful resolution you say this dumb sh*t… Ignoring what just happened. Belal you were born in America, you live in America just shut the f**k up.”

It is true that ‘Remember the Name’ was born in Chicago, Illinois but he has Palestinian parents. Muhammad has always represented his Palestinian heritage proudly by carrying the flag of Palestine into the Octagon for every fight, wearing it around his shoulders after every victory. The 35-year-old views the gesture as an opportunity to show support for his community.

The ever-controversial Strickland, who is the current UFC middleweight champion, followed up on ‘X’ with this statement:

Oh man I f**king love war especially when I’m not in it. Call me George Carlin. The pics of that innocent girl in the back of the truck.. F**k makes my blood f**king boil… I can’t wait for the tanks to roll in and turn Gaza into a f**king city of rubble.. Send in the tanks!.. God there is just something about sweet about hating someone to the point of wanting to watch them die that just feels f**king amazing.. lets f**king go!!!!!

Vengeance.. ^^^^^ and guess what palestinian people feel the same way.. Its a damn shame that we all sit here and post flags and pick our sides waiting to see some good pics of war and suffering.

Breed your hate, post your flags, pick your side.. Be a pawn in a proxy war… Create a generation of amputees, create a generation of hate. . . When you see children with missing limbs maybe you might get it. Actually you won’t, you will post a flag and pick a side.

Bunch of monkeys acting on your most primitive instincts. You all make me sick…. To be hated by you all is a compliment.”

What do you think of ‘Tarzan’ taking aim at Muhammad? Do you agree with his analogy of war?

