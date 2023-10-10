Curtis Blaydes releases statement after having to pull out of UFC Sao Paulo main event

By Cole Shelton - October 10, 2023

Curtis Blaydes has opened up on his decision to withdraw from the UFC Sao Paulo main event against Jailton Almeida.

Curtis Blaydes

On Monday it was revealed that Blaydes withdrew from his Nov. 4 main event and was replaced by Derrick Lewis. At the time, it wasn’t revealed what happened to Blaydes, but it has since been reported he suffered an ankle injury.

Now, following the news of his withdrawal, Curtis Blaydes took to his Facebook page to release a statement on his withdrawal.

“Injuries from camp weren’t healing at a fast enough pace for me to compete at the level required to be the best version of myself November 4th. There’s a difference between being hurt and injured took me almost 3 months to see the difference. I’m gonna take some time off from training and focus on rehabbing so i can come back fully confident in my athletic abilities. Apologies to everyone who was hyped up for this fight I promise this decision wasn’t made in haste,” Blaydes wrote on Facebook.

RELATED: Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou pay-per-view price revealed.

Although having to pull out of the fight was tough, as Curtis Blaydes says at this level he needs to be completely healthy in order to fight. How long the injury will keep him out is uncertain at this time, but ‘Razor’ won’t be returning until 2024.

Curtis Blaydes (17-4 and one No Contest) is coming off a first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich in the main event of a Fight Night card in April. The loss snapped his three-fight win streak as he had wins over Tom Aspinall, due to injury, Chris Daukaus by KO, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik by decision. Blaydes is currently ranked fifth at heavyweight and also holds notable wins over Alexander Volkov, Alistair Overeem, and Junior dos Santos among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Curtis Blaydes UFC

Related

Logan Paul

Logan Paul issues lengthy response to Brendan Schaub after being accused of breaking the first rule of fight club

Cole Shelton - October 10, 2023
Dan Hooker
Mateusz Gamrot

Dan Hooker explains why he wants to fight Mateusz Gamrot his next time out

Cole Shelton - October 10, 2023

Dan Hooker is hoping to return to the Octagon against Mateusz Gamrot his next time out.

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling believes “there's a very good chance” Marlon Vera defeats Sean O’Malley for a second time

Susan Cox - October 10, 2023

Aljamain Sterling believes ‘there’s a very good chance’ Marlon Vera defeats Sean O’Malley.

Khamzat Chimaev
Paulo Costa

Khamzat Chimaev accused of “sabotaging” Paulo Costa fight camp ahead of UFC 294

Susan Cox - October 10, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev is being accused of ‘sabotaging’ Paulo Costa fight camp ahead of UFC 294.

Sean Strickland, UFC 293, UFC, Israel Adesanya
UFC

Sean Strickland explains why the 90’s was such “a better time” for humanity: “Y’all ever see True Lies?”

Susan Cox - October 10, 2023

Sean Strickland is explaining why the 90’s was such ‘a better time’ for humanity.

Jon Jones and Gordon Ryan

Gordon Ryan suggests Jon Jones will “leave the sport at the top” following his fight with Stipe Miocic at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - October 10, 2023
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 142 and UFC Vegas 81
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 142 with Sodiq Yusuff, Adrian Yanez, and Ashley Yoder

Cole Shelton - October 10, 2023

The 142nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 81 this Saturday.

Jon Jones and Gordon Ryan
UFC

Jon Jones says he’s going to have “trouble sleeping” after being served “a large hot piece of humble pie” from Gordon Ryan

Susan Cox - October 9, 2023

Jon Jones says he’s going to have ‘trouble sleeping’ after being served ‘a large hot piece of humble pie’ from Gordon Ryan.

Bobby Green and Grant Dawson
Grant Dawson

What's next for Bobby Green and Grant Dawson after UFC Vegas 80?

Cole Shelton - October 9, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 80, lightweights threw down as Bobby Green took on the 10th-ranked Grant Dawson.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Cain Velasquez breaks down "the greatest ever" Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 295

Cole Shelton - October 9, 2023

Cain Velasquez is interested in seeing how Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic plays out at UFC 295.